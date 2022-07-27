Top news developments in Karnataka on July 27, 2022

A file photo of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

July 27, 2022 11:16 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Preparations are on for the first anniversary of Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka. BJP plans a series of ‘Janotsavas’ to mark the occasion. The opposition Congress, meanwhile, has said the one-year regime is marked by corruption and therefore there ought to be a ‘Bhrashtachara Utsava’ to mark the day.

2. Indian Institute of Science is holding its convocation to confer degrees on students who are graduating this year. Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority and co-founder of Mindtree Subroto Bagchi will be the chief guest. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures Pvt Ltd and co-founder of Infosys, who is also the Chair of IISc's Council, will be the guest of honour. The event will be held at the IISc campus from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, in association with National Center for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, is organising a travelling exhibition titled 'Seeds of Culture' on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of VITM. Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Professor emeritus, NCBS, is chief guest. The event will be held at VITM premises, Kasturba Road from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission, Social Welfare Department and National Law School of India University are jointly organising a State-level consultation on pourakarmikas special recruitment rules. The event will be held at Krishnappa Memorial Auditorium, university premises, from 10 a.m. onwards.

A kite for President Droupadi Murmu Two persons from Bengaluru come up with an unusual way to congratulate Droupadi Murmu on becoming the new President of India.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada police have set up special teams to investigate the killing of BJP’s Yuva Morcha activist on July 26. The situation is tense as the body of Praveen Nettaru is being taken in a procession from Puttur to Bellare. Security has been beefed up in the district.

2. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has ordered closure of Recycle pub for 10 days after the pub was found supplying liquor to students aged below 21. Members of Bajrang Dal had created trouble in the pub on July 25 night claiming that underage students were being served liquor. No cases have been filed against Bajrang Dal members.

From north Karnataka

1. Khadi Sanghas to stage day long symbolic protest against amendment to flag code allowing polyester cloth. Congress leaders Satish Jarkiholi, Umashree to participate.

2. A press meet by Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh about establishment of 100-bed mother and child hospital in Jewargi taluk.

3. Karnataka Government Land Protection Committee chairman K.G. Bopaiah to address media in Bidar.

From south Karnataka

1. Foundation Day of the University of Mysore and special programme to mark the occasion

2.. Institution of Engineers to conduct an interaction programme with Mysuru airport director R. Manjunath on future prospects of Mysore airport.