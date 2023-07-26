ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on July 26, 2023

July 26, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

A bridge on the Malaprabha river was submerged following heavy rains in Khanapur, in Belagavi district of Karnataka, on July 23, 2023. State Government has issued flash flood warning in Belagavi.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

1. National Sainik Memorial Management Trust observed Kargil Vijay Divas today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara were chief guests at National Military Memorial, opposite Nehru planetarium.

2. Rains continue in several parts of Karnataka, with red alert in coastal districts. State Government has issued flash flood warning in Belagavi in north Karnataka. A 23-year-old youth from Bhadravati, Sharath Kumar, who went missing at Arasinagundi falls on the Swaparnika river near Kollur in Udupi district on Sunday evening, was washed away. Schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts remain closed for the third consecutive day (on July 26). 

3. Ahead of CLP meeting tomorrow, hectic political activity in Congress with some MLAs unhappy with ministers not helping them implement projects in their constituencies.

4. Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, and Postal Department, Karnataka circle, are jointly organizing Postal Mela for advocates and their families today. The mela will be inaugurated by Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka. Justice M. Naga Prasanna, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, and S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka circle, are the chief guests. The programme will be held in Vakeelara Bhavana, city unit, at 2 p.m.

5. Akhila Karnataka Rangabhoomi Parishat will present mythological drama Sampurna Ramayana at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 11.30 a.m. to 8 p.m

6. Indian Railways to announce Bharat Gaurav train - special tourist train - today.

From south Karnataka

1. Ex-servicemen’s Association celebrate Kargil Diwas in Mysuru with a bike rally, and commemoration of martyrs.

2. Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute in Mysuru to launch a comprehensive health camp to cover all tribal children in 112 Ashram Schools, and screen them for deficiencies.

3. Farmers in Kochanhalli are seeking return of their agricultural land that they sold for a project, which never materialised.

From coastal Karnataka

With Independence Day approaching, a group of women near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, who are into making coconut shell handicrafts, begin to make mini national flags using coconut shells. The flags can be pinned to shirts and tops. Stickers of national flags are pasted on rectangular shaped coconut shells. The flags can be preserved for long. Each flag is priced at ₹25.

From north Karnataka

Goa High Court tells the government to set up a tiger sanctuary in Goa. Environmentalists say this could impact Karnataka‘s efforts to implement the Mahadayi river basin project that is meant to help northern districts of the State.

