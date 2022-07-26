Top news developments in Karnataka on July 26, 2022

The National Military Memorial, Bengaluru, is observing Kargil Divas, in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will participate. File photo | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai returns to Bengaluru today after a two-day visit to New Delhi. He is expected to spell out details on the discussions he has had with Central leaders on cabinet expansion, apprehensions over Ecologically Sensitive Area notification among other things.

2. Police begin questioning of terror suspect, who was working as a delivery executive, arrested in Bengaluru yesterday.

3. The National Military Memorial, Bengaluru, is observing Kargil Divas, in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will participate. The event was held at National Military Memorial premises, opposite Nehru Planetarium.

4. Ondede, a transgender-led working class human rights organisation, is organising a round table discussion on sex workers and sexual minorities community. B.T. Venkatesh, former State Public Prosecutor and founder of Research Law, and Anindya Hajra, a trans feminist and founder of Pratyay Gender Trust, Kolkata, are the speakers. The event will be held at No. 30, St. Marks Road, White House Building, near M.T.R. Hotel, from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

5. Ministry of Power (MoP) and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE),Government of India, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, are celebrating ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power@2047’, in states/UTs across the country, showcasing the achievement in power and renewable sectors to the public. The programme will be held at Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Central Power Research Institute, Prof. Sir. C.V. Raman Road, at 4 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Commissioner of Mangaluru police visits the pub in Mangaluru which last night saw people said to be associated with Bajrang Dal barging in to disrupt a party.

2. AAP State vice-president and former IPS Bhaskar Rao to hold a press conference in Mangaluru today to speak about their plans for the city.

From North Karnataka

1. “Start Infosys at Hubballi” campaign gains momentum with more signatures from students. Infosys has currently set up a big campus in Hubballi, but has not made it functional yet.

2. Karnataka Government Land Protection Committee chairman K.G. Bopaiah and members will chair review meeting in Kalaburagi.

3. AIUTUC state secretary M.G. Raghavendra to address press about a massive protest planned in Kalaburagi.

From South Karnataka

1. A seminar on Elimination of Human Trafficking and Bonded Labour organised by Chamarajanagar District Legal Services Authority, District Police and Advocates’ Association.