July 25, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

1. Heavy rains continue in various areas of Karnataka leading to an increase in inflows into reservoirs.

2. Indian Federation of Working Journalists and the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists are organizing the 132 national working committee meeting today at 10.30 a.m. They are also organizing Press Day celebrations, and will felicitate achievers. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will inaugurate. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy, MLA Priyakrishna and former police commissioner of Bengaluru Bhaskar Rao will participate. The programme will be held in Sri Basaveshwara Sujnana Mantapa in Vijayanagar at 3.30 p.m.

2. In connection with the 3rd anniversary of the National Educational Policy 2020, a media briefing will be held today. The dignitaries who will be addressing the media are: Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc., Prof. Rishikesha Krishna, Director, IIM (through online); Prof. B. Ravi, Director, NIT Surathkal (online) Prof. N.S. Punekar, Director and Dean (Academic Programmes) IIT Dharwad (online) Dharmendra Patle, Deputy Commissioner, KVS, Bengaluru, Hema K, Assistant Commissioner, KVS, P. Ramesh, Regional Officer, CBSC and B.N. Sridhar, Regional Director RDSDE, Venue: IISC, C.V. Raman Road, 4 p.m.

3. Karnataka Vikas Ranga is organizing a programme to present Jaraganahalli Shivashankar Hanigavana Sahitya award to Dr. Basavaraj Sadara. The award will be presented by Dr. Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy, Kendriya Sahitya Academy recipient. Jaraganahalli Shivashankar’s daughter Shubadha Shivashankar, Kannada thinker Ra. Nam. Chandrashekar and Dr. Santosh Hanagal, Secretary, Kannada Development Authority, are the chief guests at the event that will be held in B.M. Sri Prathistana, 3rd Main Road, N.R. Colony, at 11 a.m.

4. Indian Institute of Cartoonists will present Enver Ahmed - The cartoonist who belonged to all - an exhibition curated by Dr. Ritu Gairola Khanduri, Department of Sociology and Anthro-pology, University of Texas at Arlington. It will be held in the Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief minister Siddaramaih and four other Ministers to visit Haveri to hold review meeting of the district today at 12.30 pm. The issue of reported increase in farmers’ death in the district is likely to come up during the meeting.

2. A consortium of Left parties and pro-farmer, pro- women and Dalit organisations in Kalaburagi will stage a protest condemning the violence in Manipur.

3. Minister for Co-operation K.N. Rajanna will inaugurate a divisional level workshop and interact with officials of cooperative societies.

4. Yadgir Deputy Commissioner will visit rain-hit areas.

5. Rains continue to lash Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka regions.

From south Karnataka

1. Heavy rains continue to lash Kodagu and inflow into reservoirs is increasing.

2. Kodagu district in-charge Minister Boseraju to visit rain-affected areas.

3. Chamarajanagar district administration and zilla panchayat, along with other departments, to conduct a walkathon to create awareness on the need to protect child rights and eschew child marriages

4. Press conference by Mysuru district garment workers’ association

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada district sessions court sets aside show cause notices issued by city police against 10 persons accused in old criminal cases asking them to produce an undertaking of good behaviour. The court sets aside the notices on the ground that there was lack of proper reasoning for initiating such proceedings against the accused

2. Moderate to heavy rains continue in the coastal belt on July 25. Mandekolu gram panchayat, Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada received the highest 217 mm rainfall in Karnataka in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 25. Coastal districts received 1,577 mm rainfall against the normal 1,726 mm rainfall from June 1 to July 24. There was 9 % deficiency in the rainfall for the same period, in the belt. Schools and colleges in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are closed today for rains

