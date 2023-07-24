July 24, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

1. Moderate to heavy rainfall in various areas of Karnataka lead to an increase in inflow into reservoirs.

2. Press Club of Bangalore is organizing Press Day celebrations today with Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event. Journalists Dr. R. Poornima, D. Umapati and Ravi Hegde will speak in the seminar on ‘Social responsibility of journalists’. The programme will be held in the club’s premises in Cubbon Park at 11 a.m.

3. Ramaiah Medical College Hospital, in association with Rotary Club of Bangalore Junction, will hand over Aavya - Cancer detection mobile van. Srinivas Murthy, District Governor, RI District 3192 will be the chief guest. The programme will be held on the Ramaiah Medical College premises on New BEL Road, 10 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Heavy rains continue to lash Kittur Karnataka region

2. Environmentalists are participating in ‘Twitter Storm’ today evening against amendment to Forest Conservation Act.

3. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to address a programme to mark Press Day at Sedam in Kalaburagi district. 10.30 am.

4. Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Council opposition leader Suvarna Kallakuntla to address a press meet in Hubballi at 11.30 a.m. on corporation issues.

From south Karnataka

1. Marked increase in inflow into Kabini reservoir in Mysuru following heavy rains in catchment areas in Kerala.

2. Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil to meet officials of Jungle Lodges and Resorts, and Karnataka Exhibition Authority during his day-long visit to Mysuru

From coastal Karnataka

1. Moderate to heavy rains continue in coastal belt. Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari declares holiday for all schools and pre-university colleges on July 24. Kadaba Tahsildar declares holiday for schools in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan authorizes tahsildars to take decisions locally, and declare holiday depending on local conditions

2. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) will stage a protest in Mangaluru against poor condition of the National Highways 66 and 75 between Surathkal and B.C. Road, 11 am.

3. Press meet by Sharanappa V. Halse, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University, in Mangaluru, 10.30 am.

