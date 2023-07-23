Top news developments in Karnataka on July 23, 2023

July 23, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

1. While rains continue in several North Karnataka districts and Coastal Karnataka, it is picking up in the Cauvery basin area in the South where it was hitherto deficit. There are several reports of flooded roads and submerged bridges in Coastal and Northern districts. Heavy rain continues to lash South Maharashtra, Belagavi and surrounding areas. Officials have stationed NDRF units in some border villages. However, reservoir levels in Cauvery basin are nowhere near their optimum inflow witnessed during peak monsoon.

2. Bangalore International Centre is organising a discussion on the book “Smoke and Ashes” by Amitav Ghosh. The author will speak about the making and execution of his book with historian Ramachandra Guha on BIC premises, 4th Main Road, Domlur II Stage, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

3. Spandana Trust is organising a seminar on Uniform Civil Code today. The speakers at the seminar are V. Nagaraj, Secretary, The Mythic Society, A.V. Chandrashekara, Retd. Judge, High Court of Karnataka, Vivek Subba Reddy, Senior Advocate and President, AAB, and others. It will be held in Centenary Hall, II Floor, The Mythic Society, Nrupathunga Road, from 10.30 a.m.

4. Ravi Belagere Prakashana will release its fourth book titled Naxaliyara naadinalli Ravi Belagere. The event will be presided over by retired DG and IGP Shankar Bidari. Film actor Prem, poet B.R. Lakshman Rao and writer Shashikala Vastrad will be chief guests at Sri Krishnaraja Parishanmandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishat premises in Chamarajpet from 5 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will present a music concert by Shertallay Dr. K.N. Renganatha Sharma today. He will be accompanied by R. Raghul on violin, N.C. Bharadwaj on mridangam and Bhagyalakshmi M. Krishna on morsing. The concert will be held in Lecture Hall, Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College campus in Koramangala from 4.15 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Inauguration of Mysuru Zoo Youth Club activities for the year 2023 to happen today. The youth club concept was initiated 31 years ago to kindle interest in wildlife and conservation issues among the new generation.

From Costal Karnataka

1. Anshu Kumar Srivastav, Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order), Mangaluru Police Commissionerate will conduct a meeting of representatives of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes organisations to address their grievances at 11 a.m.

2. Christians under the auspices of Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh to stage a silent protest on the premises of all churches under Mangaluru Diocese after morning prayers, against Manipur violence.

From North Karnataka

1. With prices of essential commodities rising, farmers groups urge the government to go for local procurement and storage rather than putting storage limits for foodgrains to combat price rise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.