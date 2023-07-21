Top news developments in Karnataka on July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

1. Today is the last day of the Budget session which over the last two days has seen boycott of opposition BJP and JDS over the deployment of IAS officers as liaison officers during opposition parties’ meet in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday. Both have petitioned Governor on the issue yesterday.

2. Kannada Sahitya Parishat will unveil the statue of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraj Wadiyar, and retired Judge Shivraj Patil will participate. The programme will be held on the Parishat premises in Chamarajpet at 5 p.m.

3. Farewell address by Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council has been organised in honour of Justice Alok Aradhe, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, at Court Hall No. 1, Principal Bench, High Court of Karnataka premises, at 2 p.m.

4. There will be a demonstration in front of Town Hall today in solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur at 4.30 p.m.

5. Alternative Law Forum as part of its Friday Forum, has organized a discussion on the topic Housing Rights to Housing Justice. Dr Sushmita Pati, Assistant Professor, NLSIU, Narasimha Murthy, State Convenor, Slum Janandolona, and Isaac Amrutha Raj, State Convenor of Slum Janara Sanghatane, will participate. The programme will be held on the Forum’s premises on Infantry Road from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Federation Against Atrocities on Women to hold protest in Mysuru condemning the violence against women in Manipur.

2. Seminar on Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Economic Empowerment of Adivasis at Basudev Somani College in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel demands naming of popular trains from Mangaluru as per prominent places and personalities of the region.

From north Karnataka

Rains continue in north Karnataka districts, and sowing activities have picked up.

