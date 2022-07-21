Top news developments in Karnataka on July 21, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Kudremukh Western ghats ranges in Chikkamagalur District. CM Bommai has said that he will be leading a delegation to discuss the controversial Kasturirangan report in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he would be leaving for New Delhi on July 24 to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new President on July 25. He will also be leading a delegation to discuss the controversial Kasturirangan report. He has said that he will discuss cabinet expansion too during the Delhi visit if the party top brass raise the issue.

2. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising Human Spaceflight Expo today. It will be inaugurated by Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, and S. Somanath, Chairman, ISRO/Secretary, Department of Space. The programme will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, High Grounds, 4 p.m.

3. EEPC India, an Export Promotion Council under the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, is organising the 43rd southern region award presentation ceremony for export excellence in engineering products in Bengaluru today. Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, will be the chief guest at the award function. The ceremony will be held at Hotel Four Seasons, Ganganagar on Bellary Road from 6 p.m. onwards.

4. Dhwani Foundation is organising Niranthara, a graduation day celebration. S.D. Shibulal, Co-founder, Infosys, is the chief guest. Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, is the guest of honour. The event will be held at YMCA premises on Nrupathunga Road from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5. Department of Chemistry, JSS Academy of Technical Education, is organising a three-day national science fair from today. Former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar and Prof. Shiva Kumar, IPC Division, IISc., will deliver the inaugural address. The event will be held at JSS Campus, Uttarahalli-Kengeri Main Road, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate and lay foundation for various development works at K.R. Pet in Mandya.

2. Chamarajanagar district administration will conduct a workshop to sensitise and create awareness on rehabilitation of street vendors under the National Urban Mission.

3. Mysuru Literary Forum to spell out details of the Mysuru Literary Festival to be held in the city.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Centre for Disaster Management, Mysuru, to enlighten senior officials of Dakshina Kannada district administration on the revised disaster management plan at a two-day workshop which will be inaugurated at 10.30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. As water level recedes, some bridge cum barrages are open for transport.

2. Raitha Sangha to organise Naragunda Bandaya anniversary, to commemorate firing on farmers in 1980. Farmers to pay tribute to martyrs in Naragund today.

3. Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Horatagarara Abhimanigala Kalyana Trust president Girish Inamdar to address the press about the freedom fighters’ memorial.

3. Skill Karnataka managing director Praveen Mankar to hold a press conference on free skill training camp in Kalaburagi.