July 20, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

1. The ruckus in the budget session over suspension of 10 members of the opposition BJP for ‘indiscipline and unruly behaviour’ is likely to continue today. The suspension was announced after BJP members tore copies of a Bill and hurled them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani while he was in the Speaker’s chair. The BJP has been protesting over deployment of 30 IAS officers as liaison officers during the opposition meet in Bengaluru. BJP is expected to move a no-confidence motion over the issue.

2. Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, which has been claiming losses suffered after implementation of Stree Shakthi scheme that offers free transport for women in public transport buses, has announced a protest on July 27.

3. LGBTQ community and women’s organisations have called a press conference to pronounce their stand on Uniform Civil Code.

4. Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is celebrating its 54th foundation day today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Energy Minister K.J. George will be the chief guests, at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Bengaluru University, Central College campus on Palace Road, at 5 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Rain has gathered momentum in some north Karnataka districts. Kalaburagi district has been receiving incessant rains. Heavy rain continues in Maharashtra and Belagavi too. Dam inflows are expected to increase. Some roads in Belagavi district are submerged.

From south Karnataka

District administration of Mandya, Child Rights Protection Committee, and District Legal Services Authority to conduct a workshop on prevention of child marriage and atrocities against children.

From coastal Karnataka

Fisheries College head G. Manja Naik to inaugurate training workshop on fish processing and value-added marine products, Fisheries College.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

Related stories How 1,500 languages disappeared from Census data in ten years