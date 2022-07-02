Top news developments in Karnataka on July 2, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Pourakarmikas shout slogans during their statewide indefinite strike demanding regularisation of their services and dignified working conditions at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on July 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Pourakarmikas across Karnataka, who have been on strike demanding regularisation and higher salaries, might call it off today after government gives a written assurance as promised.

2. Mysore Sales International Limited (MISL) is holding a press conference today to give details about the completion of its 56 years, its performance and future plans.

3. National Service Scheme, Bangalore University and State NSS Cell, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department and Enfold Proactive Health Trust are jointly organising an awareness programme on being safe responders in case of sexual abuse. Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, Prof. Cynthia Menezes, and Prathap Lingaiah, State NSS Officer, National Service Scheme Cell, Government of Karnataka will to inaugurate the event at Prof. Venkatagiri Auditorium, Jnanabharathi campus, Bangalore University, at 10 a.m.

4. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is organising Jewel Beetle: Memories of a Bygone Age Series — 01, a solo exhibition of paintings by Varnam Narayanaswamy at Gallery 3, Parishath premises, Kumarakrupa Road 11 a.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister for Housing Somanna will handover allotment letters to the beneficiaries of Rajiv Awas Yojana in Mandya. Around 632 model houses have been constructed under the scheme.

2. The Passing out Parade of the 7th batch of Women’s Civil Police Constables and Karnataka State Industrial Security Force will happen at the Karnataka Police Academy.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh will speak at two workshops organised by the Dakshina Kannada Pre-University Colleges Association on New Education Policy at Shakthi Pre-University College in Mangaluru at 10 am and later at Sri Rama Vidya Kendra at Kalladka at 11.30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi-based Bahmani Research and Education Trust to bring out a book on Bahmani Coin Collection by a numismatist.

2. Madiga Dandora to stage a protest demonstration in Ballari demanding the implementation of Sadashiva Commission recommendations for internal reservation within Scheduled Castes.