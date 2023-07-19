July 19, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

1. Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five persons suspected of planning explosions in Bengaluru.

2. Department of Women and Child Development of Karnataka is set to begin registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which assures ₹2,000 to all eligible women. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme in banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha this evening.

3. Legislature session: A day after Congress’s proposal to reverse amendments to APMC Act was stalled in the legislative Council by BJP and JD(S), proposal was referred to a House Committee.

4. Gayana Samaja, as part of Yuva Sangeethothsava, will present a vocal duet by Delhi sisters Madhavi Seetharaman and Vaishnavi Seetharaman today. They will be supported by D.R. Raghavendra on violin, Vidyashankar N. on mrudanga and Sridhar Shivashankar on kanjira. The programme will be held on the Samaja premises on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

From south Karnataka

1. Convention of Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association at Nanjangud to take stock of the issues plaguing the farming community with focus on sugarcane cultivators.

2. Valedictory of six-day State-level workshop conducted by KSOU on research and publications ethics.

From coastal Karnataka

A 29-year-old fisherman from Udupi is the latest victim of harassment by loan app operators. Apart from making calls abusing him to repay a loan, the creditors are accused of making obscene photos of him and circulating them among his contacts.

From north Karnataka

1. Slum-dwellers to protest outside Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi demanding proper amenities in their localities.

2. Prabhuddh Bharatha Sanghatane activist Ashwini Madankar will address a press conference in Kalaburagi about the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Aland taluk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Police officer drives BMTC bus after driver falls sick and halts vehicle in middle of road in Bengaluru