Top news developments in Karnataka on July 19, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Surathkal-NITK toll plaza on NH 66 near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

1. The one-man committee set up to look at ways revival of road transport corporations (RTC), of retired IAS officer M R Srinivas Murthy, will submit its report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. It was set up to review financial and performance improvements for RTCs.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair high-power committee meeting to plan Dasara festivities in Mysuru, which will be held in September.

3. Press Club of Bangalore is organising an interaction with Primary and Higher Education Minister B C Nagesh at its premises in Cubbon Park from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Sri Gajanana Silks is organising handloom silk saree exhibition-cum-sale directly from weavers from 10.30 a.m. to 7.30 pm. at Meghdoot Auditorium, Bangalore General Post Office, Raj Bhavan Road.

From south Karnataka

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar to visit Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to carry out spot inspection for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gundlupet and meet district level office-bearers in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B K Hariprasad to begin his Dakshina Kannada tour by visiting rain-affected areas and areas hit by sea erosion in Surathkal, noon.

2. Dakshina Kannada district administration organises a programme at the town Hall to welcome 44th Chess Olympiad Torch, 10 a.m.

3. Toll Virodhi Horata Samithi urges people’s representatives to ensure that toll collection at Surathkal toll gate on NH 66 near Mangaluru is suspended till tolled roads are made motorable, failing which it will launch a struggle.

From north Karnataka

1. Transport Minister B. Sreeramulu to lay foundation stone for new RTO building in Kalaburagi.

2. KDP meeting chaired by Govind Karjol in Belagavi. Flood relief works review is likely to come up.

3. Raita Sangha to hold press conference in Hubballi on 42nd farmer martyrs’ day in Naragund, an important place associated with farmers’ agitation in Karnataka.