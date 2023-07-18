ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on July 18, 2023

July 18, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

NCP leader Sharad Pawar arrives in Bengaluru for the opposition meet, on July 18, 2023. Opposition parties will have a series of meetings from 11 a.m.

1. Opposition parties’ meet will have a series of meetings today from 11 a.m. onwards, in Bengaluru. They are expected to work on a common minimum programme ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

2. Former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy, who was under treatment for throat cancer at HCG Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru since February, was rushed to Chinmaya Hrudalaya on July 17. He breathed his last early on Tuesday morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paying his respects to former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy in Bengaluru on July 18, 2023.

3. Budget session: Legislative Council is organizing Best Legislator Award distribution programme for the years 2021 and 2022. Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to preside over the programme. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to participate. The programme will be held in Room No. 334, Vidhana Soudha from 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. MP Pratap Simha to hold a meeting on preparation of DPR for development of Dasara exhibition ground in Mysuru under Centre’s Swadeshi Darshan scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Mysuru district administration to celebrate Sri Hadapada Appanna Jayanthi.

From north Karnataka

1. Ranga Sangama Vedike to honour two theatre artists, for their contribution, during the 10th anniversary celebrations in Kalaburagi.

2. Minister Santosh Lad moots LRT (Light Rail Transit) for Hubballi-Dharwad, Feasibility report expected in four weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US