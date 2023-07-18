HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on July 18, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

July 18, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NCP leader Sharad Pawar arrives in Bengaluru for the opposition meet, on July 18, 2023. Opposition parties will have a series of meetings from 11 a.m.

1. Opposition parties’ meet will have a series of meetings today from 11 a.m. onwards, in Bengaluru. They are expected to work on a common minimum programme ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

2. Former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy, who was under treatment for throat cancer at HCG Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru since February, was rushed to Chinmaya Hrudalaya on July 17. He breathed his last early on Tuesday morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paying his respects to former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy in Bengaluru on July 18, 2023.

3. Budget session: Legislative Council is organizing Best Legislator Award distribution programme for the years 2021 and 2022. Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to preside over the programme. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to participate. The programme will be held in Room No. 334, Vidhana Soudha from 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. MP Pratap Simha to hold a meeting on preparation of DPR for development of Dasara exhibition ground in Mysuru under Centre’s Swadeshi Darshan scheme.

2. Mysuru district administration to celebrate Sri Hadapada Appanna Jayanthi.

From north Karnataka

1. Ranga Sangama Vedike to honour two theatre artists, for their contribution, during the 10th anniversary celebrations in Kalaburagi.

2. Minister Santosh Lad moots LRT (Light Rail Transit) for Hubballi-Dharwad, Feasibility report expected in four weeks.

