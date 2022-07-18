Top news developments in Karnataka on July 18, 2022

A monument at UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi flooded in Tungabhadra waters on July 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

July 18, 2022 10:41 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Voting for the presidential election has begun. Minister for Water Resources Govind M Karjol was the first person to cast his vote. in the morning in Karnataka. The ruling BJP conducting a mock drill for its 121 MLAs on how to exercise their franchise, in support of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Janata Dal-Secular has extended support to Ms. Murmu, while the Congress has backed opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Polling will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. today. The ballot boxes, along with a senior officer in charge of polls, will be ferried to Parliament in New Delhi later in the evening in an aircraft.

2. Rains continue to lash many parts of Karnataka, as monsoon progresses.

3. Legislators and ministers from coastal and Malnad region to hold discussions on Centre’s recent draft notification on the extent of eco-sensitive zone in Western Ghats. Centre has notified 46,832 sq. km spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu; of this, 20,668 sq. km is in Karnataka.

4. Department of Social Welfare is holding a meeting today on beggary, especially focusing on children being drafted into begging and the government’s plans on rescuing them.

5. Karnataka is today hosting welcome ceremony for 44th Chess Olympiad torch relay. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will receive the Olympiad torch, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sport K.C. Narayana Gowd and president of Karnataka Olympiad Association and MLC K. Govindraj will be chief guests. The event will be held at Raj Bhavan premises, from 11 a.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. With the coast losing connectivity with Bengaluru and surrounding regions following landslides on Shiradi and Sampaje ghats, people demand increase in frequency of trains and running special trains.

2. Dharmasthala Siri products to be sold at Puttur railway station under One Station-One Product scheme of Indian Railways.

From south Karnataka

1. South Western Railway to launch Iconic Week as part of Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav - Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations at Mysuru.

2. Mandya University V-C to hold a press conference to share details on the activities planned for the current academic year

From north Karnataka

1. ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar is visiting Kalaburagi to meet senior police officers in North Eastern Range.

2. Press meet by Samata Sena in Hubballi against issue of Beda Jangama caste certificate to Lingayat Jangama community.

3. Press meet by AAP on delay in Kalasa Banduri project.