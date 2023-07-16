Top news developments in Karnataka today

July 16, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

Sangeetaratna Vidyalaya and Chi. Udayashankar Pratistana is organizing a felicitation programme in honour of noted singers P. Susheela and L.R. Eshwari. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme and present awards. The programme will be attended by B. Saroja Devi and Bharati Vishnuvardhan as chief guests.

From North Karnataka:

K. Radha Krishna, Politburo Member of SUCI (Communist) will address a public meeting at Rangamandir in Kalaburagi to celebrate the birth centenary of SUCI founder Shivadas Ghosh.

From Mysuru:

1. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to visit Mysuru Zoo and christen three lion cubs followed by interaction with zoo officials.

2. District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Department of Kannada and Culture are organising a programme to confer Kannada Kasturi awards to writers.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Mangaluru:

A footbridge across Netravathi backwaters connecting Ullal Hoige with NH-66 across has broken down. Hundreds of people have to take a detour via Thokkottu to catch a bus to Mangaluru.

Read more news stories from Karnataka here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT