Top news developments in Karnataka on July 16, 2022

Here are the keys news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai interacting with the fishing community at Maravanthe in Udupi district on July 13, 2022. The CM will begin touring North Karnataka from today. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. Following criticism from several quarters, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the order banning public from taking pictures, videos in its offices. The new order came around midnight by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is touring North Karnataka today. He is to attend a series of programmes in Hubballi and Shiggaon in Haveri district starting from 9.30 a.m.

3. Heavy rainfall continue in many parts of Karnataka. In northern Karnataka, outflow from Alamatti has increased to 1.5 lakh cusecs.

4. A State-level convention of Left and secular parties is organised today by CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) Liberation, SUCI, All India Forward Block, Republican Party of India (Prakash Ambedkar), Swaraj India, Karnataka State Chapter. The convention is being held to formulate alternative policies and forge a mass movement to fight for a peaceful and progressive Karnataka. The event is at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasant Nagar from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. The Department of Kannada and Culture is organising its monthly interaction programme 'Maneyangaladalli Maathukathe' on Saturday. This month's chief guest is senior Ayurvedic doctor and writer from Mysuru, Dr. N. Anantharaman. The event will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, Ravindra Kalakshetra Complex, J.C. Road, from 4 p.m. onwards.

6. Jana Prakashana is organising a book release programme on Saturday. 'Avala Arivu' written by Dr. Geetha Vasant will be released by noted Kannada writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa. The programme will be held at Dr. H.N. Multimedia Auditorium, National College, Basavanagudi, from 11 a.m. onwards.

7. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Nupura School of Dance and Karnataka Bharathagama Foundation, will present Bharatanatyam recital by Bharathi and her students. The programme will be held at the Bhavan's premises on Race Course Road from 6 p.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation to conduct Vidyut Adalat in all taluks to elicit feedback from consumers and redress their grievances.

2. Mysore Grahakara Parishat, an NGO, to conduct an interaction programme on making consumer courts more consumer-friendly.

From North Karnataka

1. Dal millers have called for Kalaburagi bandh to oppose 5% GST on food grains.

2. Ballari Deputy Commissioner's village stay is happening at M. Ramasagar, while Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner is holding his village stay at Mahagaon village.

3. A central and state team from NITI Aayog is visiting Yadgir district to discuss with the DC works taken up under Aspirational Districts Scheme.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Campus Front of India to organise a girls’ conference with the theme of ‘Freedom of Choice’ in Mangaluru at 11.30 a.m. Ruksana Hassan, psychologist and activist, is one among the speakers.

2. Press meet by Nehru Yuva Kendra on the 44th Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at Mangaluru.