July 15, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

1. Minister of Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar is expected to give further details on the application process for the soon-to-be-launched Gruha Lakshmi scheme. The application process will begin on July 19. One of the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress government, the scheme assures ₹2,000 per month to eligible women beneficiaries. Women are expected to get money mid-August onwards.

2. Congress is getting set for the two-day opposition conclave in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

3. Lokayukta officials chased and caught a food inspector who was fleeing in a vehicle after taking a bribe from a trader in Bengaluru this morning.

4. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will meet representatives of RWAs from Bengaluru today.

5. All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights to hold protest in Bengaluru today at Freedom Park to express solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur.

6. Child Rights Trust is organizing a programme to release the late activist Dr. Padmini’s memoir. Nina Nayak, former chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, will release the memoir. During the programme, Dr. Padmini Child Rights Fellowship will be announced. The programme will be held at SCM House, P. Kalingarao Road (Mission Road) Cross, from 10.30 a.m.

7. Indian Medical Association, Bengaluru branch, will celebrate Doctor’s Day today. The programme will be inaugurated by Dr. H.D. Ranganath, MLA, Kunigal. Dr. Shivakumar B. Lakkol, president, IMA Karnataka State chapter, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at the Chancery Pavilion hotel, Indian Affairs pool side, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar from 5 p.m.

8. St Joseph’s College of Law will present its annual play ‘Silence! The court Is in session’ today. The play, written by Vijay Tendulkar, features an all-female cast, and will be held in the college premises on Field Marshal Cariappa Road in Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, from 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. M. P. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, inaugurates a workshop organized by Dakshina Kannada district administration to educational institutions on drug de-addiction as part of the administration’s campaign to free the district from drug abuse. Representatives from about 280 educational institutions will attend the workshop at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. It will include sessions on how to identify students addicted to drugs, dealing with parents of students addicted to drugs, mental health counselling and implications of drug consumption and peddling.

2. Udupi district administration trains 19 sexual minorities for one month in Yakshagana to prompt them to pursue a career in performing arts.

From north Karnataka

1. With monsoon picking up in Tungabhadra catchment area, the inflow at Tungabhadra reservoir is steadily increasing.

2. Activist Veeresh Sobardmath will today speak on delay in implementation of Kalasa Banduri Nala project.

From south Karnataka

1. Farmers in Mysuru to protest in front of Command Area Development Authority office seeking water for standing crops.

2. Minister for Agriculture Chaluvarayaswamy to inaugurate 27th Ragi Lakshmanaiah Memorial Lecture at VC Farm in Mandya.

3. Chamarajanagar district administration to celebrate World Skills Day through a series of skill development programmes.