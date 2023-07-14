Top news developments in Karnataka on July 14, 2023 

July 14, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Institute of Allied Health Sciences, St. John’s Medical College is holding its Graduation Day 2023 today. Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest. Dr. Paul Parathazham, Director, St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences will preside over the programme that will be held on the college premises in Koramangala at 3 p.m. Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Indo-Japan Business Council are jointly organising India-Japan Business Summit today. Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka, M.B. Patil will be the chief guest. Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, Tsutomu Nakane, and Geetanjali Kirloskar, Chairperson and MD, Kirloskar Systems Private Limited will deliver keynote addresses. The Summit will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bangalore, Brigade Gateway on Dr. Rajkumar Road, from 9.30 a.m. Centre for Budget and Policy Studies is organising Annual Endowment Lecture on Budgets 2023 - Karnataka’s Post-Election State Budget: Some reflections - lecture by Sanjay Kaul, Development Policy Analyst, Author and former Indian Administrative Service Officer. Former Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka, S. Krishna Kumar, will chair the event that will be held at Wadia Hall, Indian Institute of World Culture on B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi, from 6 p.m. Alternative Law Forum is organising a Friday Forum on Rumi Harish Badukina putagalu - Jaunpuri Khayal written by Dadapeer Jyman. There will be a discussion on the book with Rumi and Dadapeer Jyman. The programme will be held on the Alternative Law Forum premises, No. 122-4, Infantry Road, at 6 p.m. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan is organising Shri Yadalam Nanjaiah Setty memorial lecture today on the topic “Sudarshana’ the unfailing discus, by Dushyanth Sridhar, noted speaker on Sanatana dharma. The programme will be held at ESV Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s premises on Race Course Road, at 5 p.m.

From North Karnataka:

Deputy commissioner issues suspension order of Medical Officer at Kadaganchi primary health centre and issues show cause notice to Narona PHC Medical Officer. BJP district unit president Sharanabhupal Reddy’s press meet on Congress government’s decision of repealing APMC act in Yadgir at 11 a.m. National negotiation competition at GK Law college in Hubballi at 5 p.m.

From Mysuru:

Inauguration of a six-day State level workshop to be conducted by KSOU on Research and Publications Ethics. Sahaja Samrudha to conduct Jack Fruit festival and showcase different varieties of the fruit. Demonstration of the use of biodiesel in vehicles to reduce carbon emission at National Institute of Engineering.

From Mangaluru:

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organises the first edition of CII Karnataka Ports Conference – 2023 at Hotel Taj Vivanta in Mangaluru. The theme of the conference is ‘ports –backbone of Indian economy and Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The key speakers include Vijayakrishnan Venkatesan, chairman, CII Karnataka State Council, 9.30 a.m. Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs will speak on nine year’s achievement of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hotel Country Inn in Manipal at a programme organised by the BJP, 11 a.m. The Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, Nagesh V Bettakote will address a press conference at the University College in Mangaluru, 11.30 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT