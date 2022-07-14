Top news developments in Karnataka on July 14, 2022

Sagar taluk administration has arranged a boat for residents of Beesanagadde, which is surrounded by water, to commute to their destinations. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

July 14, 2022 11:18 IST

1. Following rains in many parts of Karnataka, water levels in almost all reservoirs are high and rivers are in spate. At the World Heritage site of Hampi, Purandara Mantapa and the holy bathing spot Chakrateertha are among the monuments that are submerged. The premises of Rama Laxmana temple is inundated, as Tungabhadra is in spate and large quantum of water is being discharged from Tungabhadra reservoir.

Road built to connect Beesanagadde inundates village Villagers say that a road built recently to connect Beesanagadde to other places in Sagar taluk is the cause for inundation of the village in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. | Video Credit: G T Sathish & Prakash Hassan

2. A national conference of agriculture and horticulture ministers of all States is being held in Bengaluru today and tomorrow. The event is being livestreamed.

3. The proposal to hold the 75th birthday of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has led to much debate within Congress, underlining the differences between him and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate World Youth Skills Day programme at Vidhana Soudha in the afternoon today.

5. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandavia will lay foundation stone for IFFCO nano urea plant at No. 75, Hi Tech Defence and Aerospace Park, Phase-2, Industrial Area, Naganayakanahalli, Devanahalli, at 6 p.m.

6. Sahitya Akademi is organising a documentary film show from July 11 to 15. On July 14, documentary film Ponneelan (Tamil), directed by M. Meeran Mitheen, will be screened. The film show will be held at Sahitya Akademi (sales office-cum godown), 3rd Floor, Jeevan Sampige Building, near Mantri Mall, Malleswaram, from 5 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Ground-breaking ceremony for piped natural gas supply covering Vijayanagar 1st stage in Mysuru, and to lay 15 km length of underground pipes under the project, Mysore Mayor, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra to participate.

2. ATME College of Engineering to conduct a national conference on recent trends in science and technology. The objective is to promote collaborative research and bridge the gap between industry and academia.

From north Karnataka

1. DCC Bank chairman and MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur to address a media conference in Kalaburagi on one-time settlement policy being implemented in the bank.

2. Activists Suresh Mengan and Basanna Sinhge to address media at Kalaburagi on a programme on Ambedkarite-activist Anand Teltumbde.

3. Leader of Opposition in Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is heading to Yadgir, Vijayanagara and Bagalkot districts. He will inaugurate Malingaraya Kalyan Mantapa and unveil Sangolli Rayanna statue in Yadgir at 1 pm

Jog Falls Jog Falls on July 13, 2022 | Video Credit: Prakash Hassan

From coastal Karnataka

1. An activist Sunil Bajilakeri in Mangaluru has announced cash prizes to those who upload video clippings on civic issues on social media and post their links to him. The issues should be within Mangaluru City Corporation limits. The first and second individual prizes will be ₹5,000 and ₹2,500, respectively, and group prizes will be ₹10,000 and ₹5,000, respectively

2. In a rare development, two reticulated pythons breed and lay eggs under captivity at Pilikula Biological Park. The eggs are now hatching.