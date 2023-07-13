July 13, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

1. Countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will begin on Thursday afternoon. Bengaluru-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will commence the 26-hour countdown at 1.05 p.m. at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The space agency will launch Chandrayaan-3 by LVM3 rocket at 2.35 p.m. on July 14.

2. Legislature session continues amidst trading of charges between the ruling and the opposition parties.

3. #Personal2Public, an initiative of WRI India and B.PAC to inspire citizens of Bengaluru to switch to public transport for their commute at least twice a week to reduce traffic congestion and pollution, will be launched today. The much-awaited metro lines to connect Whitefield (August 2023) and Electronics City (December 2023) will be operational soon. Lakhs of commuters are eagerly looking forward to switching to public transport, but the first and last-mile access needs work to make it really attractive for everyone, say those behind the initiative.

4. Studio Talk, a PR agency, is organizing ‘Alli Serona: Together in Art’ today. The event seeks to celebrate the power of participatory art practices in bringing communities together, fostering active participation by the most underrepresented communities on important climate issues. It features film screening and a panel discussion. The programme will be held on the Alliance Française premises in Vasanth Nagar, between 2.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. The 11th Convocation of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari, is being held at the open auditorium on the university campus at 10 a.m. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will participate.

2. A government officer from Dharwad Sadanand Amarapur wins ‘Iron Man’ title in Kazakhstan, becoming the first govt. official from Karnataka to achieve the feat. The event includes 3.9 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling and 42 km of running.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru City Corporation meeting today.

2. Minister for Social Welfare H..C. Mahadevappa, who is also in charge of Mysuru district, to visit T. Narsipura and call on the family members of Hindu Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal who was murdered recently.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada District Water and Sanitation Mission to hold its meeting at the zilla panchayat office in Mangaluru. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anand to preside over the meeting, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

2. AMRUT scheme projects launch at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

