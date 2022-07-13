Top news developments in Karnataka on July 13, 2022

Here are the keys news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The area affected by sea erosion at Batapady that Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai visited in Mangaluru on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continues his tour of regions hit by heavy and incessant rains in Coastal Karnataka. He will visit Sullia taluk and later Uppinangady, Bantwal, Ullal. He will leave from Mangaluru to Udupi at 7.30 p.m. after assessing rain damages. This is the second day of his visit to the region. Dams and rivers in North Karnataka are also running full.

2. Sahitya Akademi is organising a documentary film screening from July 11 to 15. On Wednesday, a documentary film on Jayanth Vishnu Narlikar (Marathi) directed by Anil Zankar will be screened. Show is at Sahitya Akademi (sales office-cum godown), 3rd Floor, Jeevan Sampige Building, near Mantri Mall, Malleswaram, from 5 p.m.

3. National School of Drama is organising the Poorvotthar National Theatre Festival. Manipuri play ‘Blood Spot 2.0’ directed by Oasis Sougaijam will be staged at Suvarna Samskrutika Samuchchya Bhavan, Jnana Bharathi campus, Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, from 7 p.m.

4. Guru Poornima is being observed today by various organisations. Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt is organising its 13th anniversary of Mahameru Panchaganapathi and Guru Poornima at Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasmsthana Mutt, Kengeri, at 11.30 a.m. Dattaguru Sadananda Maharajara Ashrama, Adhyatmika and Dhyana Kendra is celebrating the day at No. 24, 2nd Main Road, Chakravarthi Layout, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5. The Department of Life Science (Botany), Bengaluru University, is organising a workshop on conservation of National Medicinal Plants today at seminar hall Central College Campus, Bangaluru City University from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani will visit rain-affected areas in Kalaburagi city. Later, he will hold a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner office and visit to rain-affected places in Afzalpur taluk.

2. District in-charge minister for Dharwad, Halappa Achar to visit rain-affected villages in Kundagol and Navalgund taluks, to hold a review meeting.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru City Corporation will induct a slew of new equipment and vehicles for clearing garbage to shore up solid waste management in the city.

2. District in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar will disburse supportive equipment for differently-abled people and senior citizens.

3. MUDA will launch Vana Mahotsava to plant 25,000 saplings as part of the Green Mysore campaign. Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade to participate.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Paschima Karavali Rail Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi urges Southern Railway to allow operation of Mumbai LTT-Thokur Ganapati Festival Special till Mangaluru Junction.