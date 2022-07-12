Top news developments in Karnataka on July 12, 2022

Here are the keys news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Security personnel look at a landside due to heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on July 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. As rains continue to batter Malnad and coastal districts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will today visit rain-hit areas in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts. Meanwhile, water from Tungabhadra reservoir in north Karnataka is expected to be released as the reservoir level is nearing the brim.

Best part of heavy rains: Jog Falls A view of Jog Falls on July 10, 2022

2. A Hindutva group has called for a bandh today in Chamrajpet in south Bengaluru in connection with the Idgah ground row.

3. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is celebrating its 41st Foundation Day on Tuesday. Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil to preside over the celebrations. R. Gurumurthy, Regional director, RBI, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Vice chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences , will be the guests of honour. The event will be held at NABARD Regional Office, No. 36, Kempegowda Road, near Kandaya Bhavan, 3 p.m. onwards.

4. Sahitya Akademi is organising a documentary film show from July 11 to 15. On Tuesday, a documentary film on M. Leelavathy (Malayalam), directed by Balshankar Menon, will be screened at Sahitya Akademi (sales office-cum godown), 3rd Floor, Jeevan Sampige building, near Mantri Mall, Malleswaram, at 5 p.m.

5. Karnataka Border Area Development Authority is organising a birth anniversary of Alur Venkatarao and remembering Pha Gu Halakatti. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road at 10.30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner to be present at Jewargi taluk office today to address public grievances as an extended part of village stay programme between 10.30 am and 12 noon.

2. Congress workers to launch save national flag campaign in Hubballi in protest against change in flag code and allowing polyester flags.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Press meet by K Harish Kumar, MLC, and president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee.

2. Ex-serviceman Brijesh Sharma from Madhya Pradesh, who is riding a bicycle across India to create awareness about environment, leaves Mangaluru on Tuesday.