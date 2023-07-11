July 11, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

1. Legislature session continues today, with the BJP threatening a protest over murder of Jain monk in Belagavi district and of a Yuva Brigade activist in Mysuru district. The party has attributed a communal colour to both incidents, which the ruling party and the police have stoutly denied.

2. Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has called a press meet today, which comes after the government proposed scrapping New Education Policy during the budget presentation.

3. Department of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Campaign, is celebrating World Population Day. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate. Anil Kumar T.K., Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, will preside over the programme that will be held at Arogya Soudha, 1st Cross, Magadi Road, at 11 a.m.

4. Inauguration of Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre, south zone nodal centre. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR, will preside over the event in St. John’s Medical College premises at 10 a.m.

5. Happiest Health, a wellness platform, is organizing The Edge of Nutrition Summit. The two-day event will be unveiled by Anindya Chowdhury, President and CEO of Happiest Health. Keynote address will be by Dr. Anura Kurpad, Professor of Physiology, St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences. The programme will be held in St. John’s Auditorium, WJJC+JP8, 18th Main Road, John Nagar, Koramangala from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

6. Online talk by Nadoja Dr. Siddalingaiah Smaraka Pratistana on Itihaasa mareyade itihaasa bareda kavi Siddalingaiah by Prof. N. Chinnaswamy Sosale, Prof. Department of History, Kannada University, Hampi, at 7 p.m. Zoom ID: 87170675754, password bgm.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalyana Nadu Vikasa Vedike to stage protest outside Kalaburagi DC office demanding railway division in Kalaburagi.

2. Vishwa Hindu Parishad to hold protest against murder of Jain monk in Belagavi.

From south Karnataka

1. A delegation of BJP leaders scheduled to visit T. Narsipur in the wake of the murder of Yuva Brigade volunteer. The party has set up a fact-finding committee to look into the death.

2. KRRS is holding a press meet today in Mysuru to discuss the rain situation, and how it has impacted farmers.

From coastal Karnataka

1. District Consultative Committee and District Level Review Committee for Banking Development in Udupi district to review performance of banks in lending to priority and non-priority sectors, and to beneficiaries under various government schemes. The Chief Executive Officer of Udupi zilla panchayat H. Prasanna will preside over the meeting, 11 a.m.

2. Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M. P. Mullai Muhilan inaugurates World Population Day – 2023 programme organized by the district administration at the University College in Mangaluru, 10 a.m.

