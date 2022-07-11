Top Karnataka news developments today

A rivulet overflowing above the danger mark near the Bhadrakali temple at Mukkodlu village in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 11, 2022 10:58 IST

Key news developments from Karnataka on July 11, 2022

1. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, will inaugurate the ISRO system for Safe & Sustainable Operation and Management (IS4OM). He will also address a press conference. S. Somanath, Chairman, ISRO - Secretary, Department of Space, will also be present at the event being held at ISRO SSA Control Centre, Netra Building, ISTAC Campus, 1st Main Road, Shivapura, Peenya, 6 p.m.

2. Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances is organising a two-day regional conference on the theme “Bringing Citizens, Entrepreneurs and Government Closer For Good Governance”. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology will inaugurate the event.

3. Farmers led by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders are laying siege to the official residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding an increase in procurement price for sugarcane.

4. Dalita Hakkugala Samithi is organising a seminar on textbook revision. Writer and Rajyasabha Member L. Hanumanthaiah, writer K. Sharifa and Gopalakrishna Haralahalli, convenor of Dalita Hakkugala Samithi - Karnataka, will participate in the event at Gandhi Bhavan at 4 p.m.

5. Sahitya Akademi is organising a documentary film screening from July 11 to 15. As part of the programme, on Monday, a documentary film on Gopalakrishna Adiga directed by Girish Karnad will be screened. The screening will be held at Sahitya Akademi (Sales office-cum-Godown), 3rd Floor, Jeevan Sampige Building, near Mantri Mall, Sampige Road, Malleswaram from 5 p.m. onwards.

6. M P Prakash Foundation is organising the 82nd birth anniversary of socialist and former minister M.P. Prakash at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, at 5.30 p.m.

7. Pushkara Centre for Performing Arts is organising a music and dance festival at Seva Sadana in Malleswaram from 11 a.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Rains continue to lash coastal region. Hassan district administration has declared a holiday for schools in Sakaleshpur, Alur and Arakalgud taluks on Monday due to heavy rains.

2. Congress leader and former MLC Ivan D’Souza is holding a press conference today at 11 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Heavy rainfall in Belagavi and some areas in the adjoining Maharashtra has lead to increased water levels in Krishna and its tributaries. Inflow crosses 90,000 cusecs.

2. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is arriving in Kalaburagi.

3. Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad will visit national flag manufacturing unit in Hubballi and address media over amendment to flag code allowing polyester flag, at 11:30 a.m.

4. Valmiki community members are holding a protest in Yadgir demanding higher percentage of reservation for them.

From South Karnataka

1. High alert has been declared in the downstream areas as inflow into river Cauvery has crossed 50,000 cusecs.

2. Boating in Rangantittu sanctuary in Mysuru has been closed temporarily as a precautionary measure due to flood situation.

