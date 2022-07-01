Top news developments in Karnataka on July 1, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Garbage collection and sweeping of streets has been partially hit in Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka following the strike by pourakarmikas (civic workers) on July 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Garbage collection and sweeping of streets has been partially hit in Bengaluru and elsewhere following the pourakarmika strike. The workers are holding a meeting at Freedom Park today and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting with civic officials later today to find ways of resolving the impasse.

2. As ban on single use plastic kicks in from today, all eyes are on Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on how they would go about implementing it.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to chair a Cabinet meeting today.

4. Indian Medical Association-Karnataka State branch is holding Doctors’ Day celebration and presenting IMA-KSB Doctors’ Day awards. The event will be held at Dr. Basavarajendra auditorium, BMC Alumni Association Building, Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute campus, K.R. Road from 3 p.m. onwards.

5. The 3rd edition of green vehicle expo will commence today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister for Energy V Sunil Kumar and Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani will be participating in the inaugural function that will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre at 10 a.m.

6. Karnataka Media Academy, Press Club of Bangalore and Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association are jointly organising a seminar on ‘Journalism challenges - then, now and in future’, on the occasion of Press Day. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event. The event is presided over by former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna at 3.30 p.m. on the Press Club premises in Cubbon Park.

7. Indirect Taxes and Customs, GST, Central Tax, Bengaluru Zone, is hosting GST Day in which Dr. Gururaj Karjagi, Chairman and Director of Academy of Creative Teaching, Bengaluru, will be participating as the chief guest. Srividya Srinivasan, founder of Amagi Media Pvt Ltd, will be the guest of honour. Dinesh Chandara Patwari, Principal Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa Region, will be participating as the guest. The event will be held at 3.30 p.m. at the Cauvery Hall, Central Revenue Building, Queens Road,

8. Laboratory complex of Geographical Survey of India (GSI) will inaugurated on Friday by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi at GSI premises in Kumaraswamy Layout at 10.30 a.m.

9. Farewell programme in honour of outgoing Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka (HCK), Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, at Court Hall No. 1, Principal Bench of HCK, 2 p.m.

10. Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bengaluru North and South District Committees are organising a State-wide protest against Agnipath project and textbook revision on Friday. In Bengaluru. The protest will be staged at Freedom Park at 11.30 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Rains recede in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. However, both the districts have declared a holiday for education institutes expecting heavy rains.

2. Mild tremors were felt again in parts of Sullia taluk bordering Dakshina Kannada and in parts of Kodagu. Tremors are recurring in this region.

3. S R Rashmi, Dakshina Kannada District Backward Classes Welfare Officer, presents Brand Mangaluru award instituted by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists to Na Karanta Peraje, Associate Editor, Adike Pathkrike.

From south Karnataka

Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering and Science and Technology Park (SJCE-STEP) to conduct a start-up accelerator programme to give impetus to start-ups and innovative technologies.

From north Karnataka

1. National Student's Union of India (NSUI) State president Keerti Ganesh to address press conference regarding the proposed flag march to create awareness among youth in Kalaburagi

2. Congress leader B.R. Patil will today highlight issues of lack of fertiliser supply in Kalaburagi

3. CPI (M) will stage protest opposing the Agnipath scheme and the arrest of Teesta Setalvad in Kalaburagi