January 09, 2024

1. In one more tragic turn of events, a fan of Kannada actor Yash, 20-year-old engineering student Nikhil, died in an accident while returning home after seeing the star, near Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district. Yash was in the district to visit the families of three fans who had died of electrocution while trying to erect a banner for his birthday on Sunday night.

2. All parties have begun preparations for Lok Sabha polls. While BJP held a meeting yesterday to chalk out a 100-day road map, JD(S) too held a separate meeting. The two parties will initiate seat-sharing talks after Sankranti, which is next Monday. Meanwhile, Congress has announced ministers who will be in charge of the 28 constituencies. Congress General Secretary and State in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is in Bengaluru. Some leaders have raised the demand for more Deputy CMs.

3. The South India Content Summit 2024, organised by Fourth Dimension Media Solutions, will be held today. The summit will be inaugurated by Hemant Nimbalkar, Commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka. Other guests include Madhusudan Sai and Dushyanth Sridhar from Abhinava e-Patashala, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group, and K. Madhavan, founding member & MD of Peps Industries Private Limited, and Gopakumar, COO of Bhima Jewels. The event will be held at the Grand Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road, from 10 a.m. onwards till evening.

4. ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, in collaboration with the Society for Promotion of Horticulture, Bengaluru, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, will organise a three-day national conference on recent trends and future prospects of floriculture in India, from today. T. Janakiram, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University, Tadepalligudem, Andhra Pradesh, will inaugurate the conference at ICAR-IIHR premises.

5. Bharat Electronics Fine Arts Club is organising a musical tribute to Kannada cinema actor Leelavathy, who passed away recently, by BEL Lalitakala Sangha singers. The programme will be held at Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Kalakshetra, BEL, Jalahalli, at 6 p.m.

6. Drishya Bengaluru will perform William Shakespeare’s play Twelfth night, translated to Kannada by N.S. Lakshminarayana Bhat and directed by Dakshayani Bhat A. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, at 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to meet officials to discuss measures against dumping of waste along the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru

From coastal Karnataka

More than a century old performing mela (touring troupe) of Yakshagana theatre — Kateel Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Yakshagana Mandali — in Dakshina Kannada will revert to performing all-night shows from January 14 after Karnataka High Court gave the go-ahead. The mela, with six performing troupes, started in mid-19th century, had switched over to performing short duration shows from 2022-23 touring season (from November 2023) after Karnataka government issued a circular in May 2022, which did not allow use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. except in closed premises. The HC allowed the mela to perform from dusk to dawn adhering to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

2. Mangaluru City Corporation holds second round of public consultation seeking suggestions before preparing the draft of its budget for 2024-25.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi district administration is holding a voter awareness walkathon from Jagat Circle through SVP Circle to Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi.

2. A conference of sellers and buyers of spices will be inaugurated at Royal Fort Hotel in Ballari.

