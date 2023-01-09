Top news developments in Karnataka on January 9, 2023

January 09, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

1. Lambani Samskruthi Bhasha Academy, Bengaluru, is organizing a programme to distribute honorary awards for 2022 and annual award 2022. Minister for Kannada, Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the programme while Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B. Chavan will present the awards. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 10 a.m.

2. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, Staff Training Unit, Directorate of Extension and Extension Education Institute (Southern region), Hyderabad are jointly organizing a training programme on farm journalism for effective transfer of technology. Dr. A. Sailaja, Professor, Extension Education Institute, Hyderabad, will inaugurate the event and deliver the inaugural address. The event will be held at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS, GKVK campus from 10 a.m.

3. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Bengaluru is organizing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on the theme reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal. Minister for Tourism, Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka, Anand Singh will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Sir M.V. Auditorium, FKCCI premises, K.G. Road, 11 a.m.

4. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Panchaanana by Suresh Vaidyanathan and party. The programme will be held on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in the valedictory event of Bidar Utsav 2023

2. Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha member R.G. Shetkar will brief mediapersons about sharana mela.

3. Kalaburagi Rangayana Director Prabhakar Joshi and Samudaya Kalaburagi convener Shreeshail Ghooli will brief about theatre festival.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary and Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar to attend Mysuru divisional-level Arivu workshop for beneficiaries of various government schemes.

2. Joint press conference by MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Chandrashekar and Mayor Shivakumar

3. Press conference by Superintendent of Mysuru Seema Latkar

From coastal Karnataka

Centre of Indian Trade Unions: Economist T.R. Chandrashekhar inaugurates State-level workshop on Coastal Karnataka: Agriculture, Industries, Employment and pro-people Alternative Policies, Hampi University retired professor M. Chandra Poojari, CITU State General Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram and others attend, Town Hall, 11 am.

