Top news developments in Karnataka on January 8, 2023

January 08, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

1. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat in association with Higher Education Department, Government of Karnataka is organising the 20th edition of Chitra Santhe. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayana will inaugurate the art exhibition. The event will be held at Chitrakala Parishat premises on Kumarakrupa Road from 10.30 a.m.

2. Karnataka Dalit Sangarsha Samithi (Ambedkar Vaadha), Karnataka Dalit Mahila Okkoota and Prof. B. Krishnappa Trust, Bengaluru are jointly organising the 192nd birth anniversary programme of Savithribai Phule at Jaibhim Bhavan, near Poornima Theatre, off J.C. Road, from 11 a.m.

3. The Mythic Society, Bengaluru and Centre for Human Sciences Rishihood University, Sonipet, are jointly organising a talk on ‘Tantric Knowledge Systems’ by Dr. Sthaneshwar Timalsina and ‘Rishi Tradition of Bharat’ by Dr. Sampadananda Mishra. The event will be held at Centenary Hall, 2nd Floor, The Mythic Society premises, Nrupathunga Road from 4 p.m. onwards.

4. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Ramakrishnan Murthy and party. The programme will be held on the Foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m.

5. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs will present an Ashtavadhana by Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh. The programme will be held on the Institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 4.30 p.m. to 8 p.m

6. Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Kainkarya Trust is organising a music festival. It will be held from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m. at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt, Shankara Mutt Road, Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet.

7. Bharatanatya Rangapravesha of Keerthana Sathish Kumar and Swathi. A., disciples of Revathi Narasimhan. Dr. R.V.Raghavendra, Managing Trustee, Ananya , Vid. Swarnalatha Vishwanath, Founder, Jnanashri Vidyalaya, and Sneha Kappanna, Director of Bhramari Dance Repertoire, Bangalore will be the guests of honour for the programme to be held at JSS Auditorium, 38th Cross, 1st Main, 8th Block, Jayanagar at 6 pm.

From North Karnataka

1. Valedictory of Kannada Sahitya Sammelana being held today. Sessions on farmers, boundary disputes, women and deprived communities have been scheduled.

2. Today is the second day of the Bidar Utsav. Dog fair, poets conference and other activities are planned.

3. AIDSO is organising various competitions for students at SB College, Kalaburagi, at 11 am.

4. Koppal Gavisiddeshwar Jatra to begin today.

5. Press meet by Ahinda community leaders in Yadgir on the annual sports.

From South Karnataka

1. Valedictory of International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education, AICTE Member Secretary Rajiv Kumar and others to participate.

2. BJP SC/ST Morcha national executive committee meeting concludes today followed by press briefing.

3. Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, an NGO taking up public causes, will conduct an interaction with stakeholders and activists on the conservation of heritage buildings in Mysuru

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Unveiling of wall paintings done by Swacch Mangaluru Foundation on the compound walls of Government Wenlock Hospital and the University College, unveiling of “I Love Kudla” signage, inaugural address by N. Santhosh Hegde. Former Lokayutka, Mayor Jayananda Anchan and MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath to attend, University College, 7.30 am.

2. Inauguration of fixing QR Code at 30 tourist spots in Udupi district, Bhujanga Park, Udupi, 12.30 pm