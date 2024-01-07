January 07, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat in association with Higher Education Department, Government of Karnataka, is presenting the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to inaugurate an art exhibition. Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, Minister for Higher Education Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Backward classes, Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi will participate as chief guests. The event will be held at the Parishath premises on Kumarakrupa Road, at 10.30 a.m. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Arjun Munda, will visit ICAR Indian Institute of Horticultural Research today. During his visit, Mr. Munda will interact with farmers. The programme will be held at Dr. G.S. Randhawa Auditorium, ICAR-IIHR premises, Hessaraghatta, at 11 a.m. The three-day International Trade Fair on Millets and Organics being organised by the Karnataka Agriculture Department in association with various allied departments and associations will come to an end today at the Bengaluru Palace Grounds. The third day of KARNAPEX 2024 - State- level Philatelic exhibition organised by Karnataka Postal Circle on the theme Mental Health and Sports will feature - release of special covers on nurturing mental wellness: Self care and social collection, Millets smart food for better health, Ragi mudde or finger millet ball and traditional food jolada rotti. former Director of NIMHANS, and Chairman, National Medical Commission, New Delhi, will be the guest. Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS and Vaishnavi R Kanzal, Psychologist will participate as guests of honour. Ms. R. Kanzal will speak on Mental Health wellness, 10 a.m.; release of special covers - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Traditional games , Minister for Youth Empowerment and sports, B. Nagendra will participate as the chief guest, 3 p.m.; Venue: Kanteerava Stadium, Sampangiram Nagar. Karnataka Jnana Vijnana Samithi is organising Anita Kaul remembrance programme today. Late Kaul was an IAS officer known for her contributions to the Indian education sector. During the event, the State-level best teachers award will be presented. Thinker and writer Prof. Baraguru Ramachndrappa will inaugurate. Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, L.K. Ateeq and president of Karnataka Lekakiyara Sangha H.L. Pushpa will participate as chief guests. The programme will be held T Dr. H.N. Multimedia Auditorium, National College, Basavanagudi from 11 a.m. Kalari Manoeuvre School of Kalaripayattu is hosting ‘Kalari Anubhav’ a Kalaripayattu cultural evening today. Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya and Mahendra D, Regional Director of Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts, Ministry of Culture will participate in the inaugural programme that will be held at the Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya College Auditorium on Race Course Road, near Anand Rao Circle, at 6 p.m. Subhadramma Venkatappa Sangeetha Vidyalaya Trust’s 5th annual music festival - second day’s programme features vocal concert by Rudrapatna brothers - R.N. Thyagarajan and Dr. R.N. Tharanathan, they will be supported by Nalina Mohan on violin, H.S. Sudhindra on mridanga and B. Rajashekar on morsing. The programme will be held at Bhumika Hall, 37, 17th Cross, 6th Main, Malleswaram, from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Sri Thyagaraja Gana Sabha Trust will present a violin solo by Kushal B.R. He will be supported by Dr. Raghu Bhagavan B.R. on mrudanga and Sachin Deviprasad on ghata. The programme will be held at Balamohan Vidya Mandira, 19th B Main Road, 1st K Block, Rajajingar, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. SamaRasa Foundation for Arts will present Bharatanatyam of Madhumita Ravindra today. The programme will be held at Bangalore Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m.

From North Karnataka:

Two headmasters suspended for tampering with caste certificates and transfer certificates of students at government high school in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district. Revenue Department officials reach doorsteps of 110 -year-old woman in Bidar district and provided widow pension and other benefits. Sharanbasaveshwar PU college announces scholarship programme for next academic year. The state government approves a five km flyover for Belagavi City. Officers start preparations for a survey and project report.

From Mysuru:

Press conference of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene. Mysuru District Lorry Owners’ Association press conference. Shruthimanjari Foundation to conduct 26th State-level Carnatic classical music contest.

From Mangaluru:

As Mangaluru city police continue to book cases against drug consumers under Section 27(b) of NDPS Act, activists express need for having drug de-addiction centres in Mangaluru. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashok will address BJP workers in party office in Mangaluru, 3.30 p.m. Puthige mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha who will take over next paryaya of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt will be given a public felicitation in Mangaluru, 5 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT