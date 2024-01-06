January 06, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

1. Deputy CM and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar will today listen to grievances of residents of Shivajinagar, Hebbal and Pulakeshinagar Assembly constituencies under ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ programme, at RBANMS High School Ground, St. John’s Road, Sivan Chetty Garden, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

2. Seers of various OBC and Dalit mutts are meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today with their demands.

3. National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities in collaboration with Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will hold ‘Divya Kala Shakti - Witnessing abilities in disabilities’, a cultural programme by children and youth with disabilities. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy will be guest of honour. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra. J.C. Road, from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

4. The Bengaluru branch of Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is hosting MSME and startup conclave 2024. Business excellence awards will be presented. The event is at Sir M.V. Auditorium, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry premises, on K.G. Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

5. Insurance Corporation Pensioners’ Association, Bengaluru, is organising a State-level seminar on universal pension scheme. Kunhi Krishnan, General Secretary, All India Insurance Pensioners’ Association, will inaugurate. Renowned economist Prabhat Patnaik is the chief guest. Meenakshi Sundaram, General Secretary, CITU Karnataka, Amanulla Khan, former president, AIIEA, and S.K. Geetha, vice-president, SCZIEF, will participate. The programme will be held at NGO Hall in Cubbon Park from 10 a.m. onwards

6. The final of the 9th edition of Quizabled will be held in Bengaluru today. A. Narayanaswamy, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, will be the chief guest. Pratyush, Head-ESG LTI-Mindtree will be the guest of honour for the event, which will be held in BMS College of Engineering at Basavanagudi between 10 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

7. Karnataka Chitrakala Partishat will present Chitrakala Samman awards today. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will present the awards. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat president Dr. B.L. Shankar will preside over the programme to be held on the Parishat premises on Kumarakrupa Road, at 11.30 a.m.

8. Subhadramma Venkatappa Sangeetha Vidyalaya Trust is organising its 5th annual music festival from today. The inaugural day’s concert will be rendered by M.S. Sheela and party, at Bhumika Hall, 37, 17th Cross, 6th Main, Malleswaram, from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

9. Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha is organising a two-day State-level vipra women convention from today. Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitaraman will inaugurate. Sri Bharathi Theertha Sabha Bhavana, Sri Sringeri Shankaramath premises, Shankarapuram, from 10 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. The rainy weather has adversely affected harvesting and drying of the robusta variety of coffee in Kodagu. Unseasonal rains since Thursday morning in Kodagu district have become a cause for worry for the farmers.

2. Architects and conservation specialists’ conference is being held on ‘Market as Living Heritage’. The conference assumes significance in the light of impending demolition of heritage markets, like Devaraja Market and Lansdowne building in Mysuru.

3. MLA Harish Gowda to inaugurate smart classroom at government school in K.G. Koppal, established by JK Tyres under CSR initiative.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary and State BJP general secretary V. Sunil Kumar will address party workers in Udupi. Later, they will attend Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Siddapura village, under Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district.

2. We R Cycling and Mangaluru city police organised a cyclothon and walkathon in Mangaluru from Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall to T.M.A. Pai International Convention Centre to create awareness against drug abuse this morning.

From north Karnataka

1. Senior politician and Aland MLA B.R. Patil will be felicitated at Congress office in Kalaburagi on being appointed as advisor to Chief Minister.

2. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to inaugurate Tele ICU cluster at KIMS in Hubballi.

