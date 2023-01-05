Top news developments in Karnataka on January 5, 2023

January 05, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

1. Six persons died and 16 were injured in a road accident in Chinchanur village in Belagavi district on January 4. The travellers were heading from Hulkund village to Saundatti Yallamma temple in Belagavi district. Government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of deceased.

2. Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on a visit to Karnataka, will inspect Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The expressway design has come under criticism after it was flooded recently. The State Government has sought entry and exit points to various towns along the way, amidst concerns of loss of business ecosystem, including of Channapatna toys, along the highway. There is also a demand from some quarters to name the expressway after Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

3. Chief Electoral Officer will announced details of revised electoral list. Simultaneous announcements will be made in various districts.

4. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Bengaluru, is organising an interactive meeting on various issues with Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani, at Sir. M.V. Auditorium, FKCCI, K.G. Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, is organising the National Science Drama Festival today. Arundhati Nag, theatre artist and actress, founder and the Managing Trustee of Ranga Shankara, will be participating as the chief guest on VITM premises, Kasturba Road from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Details of a proposed millet and organic mela and road show will be announced by Karnataka’s Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil today.

7. Preparations are on in Haveri in north Karnataka for the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, which begins on January 6. This year’s event has landed in a controversy over allegations of exclusion of Muslim writers and women in key sessions. A few writers have announced their decision to withdraw from the event, while a parallel Sammelana has been organsied by some progressive writers in Bengaluru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Arya Ediga community seer Pranavananda Swami of Karadalu Brahmashree Narayana Guru Shakthi Peetha in Chittapura taluk of Kalaburgai district will lead a padayatra from Mangaluru to Bengaluru via Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga and Tumakuru to demand setting up of Brahmashree Narayana Guru Development Corporation with a seed capital of ₹500 crore, and rolling back the ban on toddy tapping in the State.

2. K. Naganna Gowda, Chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Child Rights, will hold a meeting of stakeholders on the implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2009, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and the Juvenile Justices Act, 2015 in the office of Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada in Mangaluru from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

3. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate All India Inter University Volleyball Championship for Men at Poornaprajna College in Udupi.

From north Karnataka

1. Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy and Superintendent of Police Kishore Babu will give details on the preparation for Bidar Utsav. Chief Minister to inaugurate the event on Saturday.

2. Irrigation officers to visit Kalasa Banduri work site today. The Mahadayi river water issue is in the forefront after Central Water Commission gave approval for the detailed project report of the Kalasa Banduri project, which has been opposed by Goa government.

From south Karnataka

1. Marathon for Sustainable Planet is being held by Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering as part of International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education.

2. Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman to interact with officials of Hootagalli municipality to review the working conditions of pourakarmikas.