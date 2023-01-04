Top news developments in Karnataka on January 4, 2023

January 04, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

1. Activists in Goa pick up on the Mahadayi issue, with a letter writing campaign against the project. Goa Government plans to seek Union Government‘s intervention while Kannada organisations condemn the move. These developments follow Central Water Commission (CWC) giving clearance to the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the much-awaited Kalasa and Banduri schemes, as per the conditions of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) award.

2. National Federation of the Blind is celebrating World Braille Day today. The event will be held at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, State Scouts and Guides campus, Palace Road, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3. Marketing Communication and Advertising Limited, a Government of Karnataka initiative, is organising its golden jubilee celebrations today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event at West End Court, Taj West End, Race Course Road, 6.30 p.m.

4. Association of Heads of Anglo Indian Schools in India, Karnataka, is holding the 100th all-India principals’ conference at Sacred Heart Girls’ High School on Residency Road in Ashok Nagar.

5. National Science Research Council Trust is organising a programme to release ‘Huli Hejje’, Hulikal Nataraj’s felicitation volume. Chairman (retired) ISRO Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar will inaugurate the event. Former Lokayukta and retired Supreme Court judge N. Santosh Hegde will release the book. Noted writer Dr. Kum Veerabhadrappa will speak about the book. The event is being held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs is presenting a discourse on Kumaravyasa Bharatha by Dr. Jyothi Shankar on the institute premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

7. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by R. Ashwath Narayan and party. The programme will be held on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate completed projects and perform bhumi puja to new ones in Ballari at 12.00 noon.

2. In run-up to Bidar Utsav, 2023, Manila Utsav to be held at Jheera convention hall in Bidar at 11.30 a.m. today.

3. All-India Krishi Karmikara Sanghatane will organise a protest demanding opening of procurement centre, and purchase of cotton at the rate of ₹10,000 per quintal.

4. Preparations are in full swing for the Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri.

From south Karnataka

1. Contract carriage business brings a fortune to KSRTC in Mysuru as it earned over ₹2.50 crore in a single day on December 31.

2. Minister Byrati Basavaraj to hold meeting today on Chikkamagaluru district utsav.

From coastal Karnataka

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot inaugurates All-India Inter University Volleyball Championship for men at Udupi, at 10.30 a.m.