Top news developments in Karnataka on January 31, 2023

January 31, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

1. A day after former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi went public with allegations against KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, including his role in the job-for-sex CD scandal, and demanded a CBI probe, the latter is expected to respond today.

2. The Hindu EducationPlus International Education Fair is being held today at Ramaiah University in Bengaluru from 10 a.m. onwards.

3. Citizens for Sankey is organizing a discussion on the Sankey flyover project today. Prof. Ashish Verma, convernor, IISc. Sustainable Transportation Lab, Harish Narasappa, senior dvocate, Shaheen Shasa, co-founder of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, Ravindra Reshme, retired professor of botany, B.S. Prahlad, Chief Engineer, BBMP, Prakash Belawadi, theatre artist, film and media personality, will participate in the discussion that will be held at Canara Union, No. 42, 8th Main, 15th Cross, Malleswaram, from 4 p.m. onwards.

4. Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness is organizing its 15th edition of ‘Celebrating Namma Bengaluru’s Traffic Police’, an initiative in recognition and appreciation of the services of the traffic police to the community. Dr. M.A. Saleem, Additional Director General of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru city, will be the chief guest, at Traffic Police Park on St. Mark’s Road, from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

5. To mark the 127th birth anniversary of the late poet Da.Ra. Bendre, one of the icons of Kannada literature, several programmes have been planned. Bendre awards will be presented in Dharwad, his birthplace, at 4.30 p.m. In Bengaluru, Kannada Sahitya Parishat is organizing a programme titled ‘Ilidu Baa Taayi Ilidu Baa’. Dr. Basavaraj Kalgudi, former director of Kannada Research Centre, Bangalore University, will speak on the uniqueness of Bendre’s creative genius. The programme will be held at Sri Krishnaraja Parishan Mandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamarajpet from 4.30 p.m. onwards. Da.Ra. Bendre Kavya Koota is organizing a programme to distribute prizes to the winners of Da.Ra. Bendre Smruthi Vimarsha Lekana Spardhe at Nayana auditorium, Kannada Bhavan, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, 5.30 p.m. In Mysuru, Maharani’s Women’s College of Arts to celebrate Bendre’s birth anniversary where wildlife photographer and retired Kannada professor Dr. Leela Appaiah will deliver a special lecture.

From south Karnataka

The Mysuru branch of National Real Estate Development Council to hold an interaction programme with officials of Land Records Department to facilitate planned development of the city.

From north Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to present Krishi Pandit awards at University of Agriculture Sciences, Dharwad, at 12.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation Council will hold its monthly general meeting. Mayor Jayananda Anchan will preside. The corporation is planning to acquire 10 more acres of land at Pachchanady, on the outskirts of the city, for managing (processing) its solid waste. The issue is likely to be debated today, 11 a.m.

2. Mangaluru City Police organised valedictory of road safety week. Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of Dakshina Kannada Legal Services Authority Shobha B.G. spoke at the function organized in Kadri Park, 8.30 a.m.