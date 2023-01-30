Top news developments in Karnataka on January 30, 2023

January 30, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

1. Secretary, Ministry of Power, will preside over first Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting in Bengaluru. The first G20 ETWG meeting under India’s presidency will be held in Bengaluru from February 5 to 7. The meeting will have over 150 participants, including G 20 member countries, nine special invitee guest countries.

2. Party-hopping has begun in Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections. Leaders from other parties are set to join BJP in the presence of State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, at the party’s office in Malleswaram, at 10 a.m. today.

3. Centre for Gandhian Studies, Gandhi Bhavan, Bangalore University, is observing Sarvodaya Day today. Retired judge, Justice H.S. Nagamohan Das, inaugurates, Jnana Bharathi campus, from 11 a.m. Sarvodaya Day is being observed in other districts too. An urn containing the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi will be taken out in a procession amid police security in Madikeri.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to hold a series of meetings related to the State budget, which will be presented on February 17.

5. K.V. Tirumalesh, a well-known Kannada poet and critic, who lived in Hyderabad, passed away early on Monday morning. He had won the Sahitya Akademi award for his collections of poems Akshaya Kavya in 2010.

From south Karnataka

1. A five-day workshop on recent trends in automation technology begins at National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysuru today.

2. Congress to hold an event at its office in Mysuru to mark conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairperson Sandhya Purecha will inaugurate a three-day youth cultural festival, Amrit Kalotsav, at MAHE in Manipal at 6 p.m.

2. Details on the proposed river festival on Nandini river in Mulky will be shared by the organisers today.

From north Karnataka

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation employees’ federation’s holds its annual conference in Hubballi. The federation has opposed any move to privatise the corporation.