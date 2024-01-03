January 03, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

1. BJP is holding protests in Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka against the arrest of a person accused of the 1992 anti-Muslim riots in Hubballi. Leader of Opposition R. Ashok to lead protest in Hubballi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has, this morning, issued a statement reiterating that the arrest is part of a drive to pursue old cases (32 in Hubballi-Dharwad commissionerate), but is being given a communal colour by the BJP.

2. Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar will hold a public grievance redressal meet today for residents of Mahadevapura and K.R. Puram Assembly constituencies, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar ground in Doorvaninagar, from 9.30 a.m. This is the first in a series of such ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ programmes that have been planned in Bengaluru.

3. The commercial arm of Bengaluru-based ISRO, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), will launch GSAT-20 (renamed as GSAT-N2), on-board SpaceX’s Falcon-9 during the second quarter of 2024. NSIL made the announcement this morning.

4. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is presiding over the preliminary meeting of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), which is long overdue.

5. Samata Sainika Dala (SSD) and Nagasena Vidyalaya are jointly organising the 193rd birth anniversary celebrations of Savitribai Phule today. President of SSD M. Venkataswamy will inaugurate the programme on Nagasena Vidyalaya premises in Sadashivanagar at 11.30 a.m.

6. Lecture on Kumaravysa’s Bharata: Episodes and Characters as part of the masterclass series on the Kannada Mahabharata by S.N. Sridhar, SUNY distinguished service professor of Linguistics and India Studies, Stony Brook University, New York, and Krishnamurthy Hanuru, Professor, University of Mysore (retd.). The programme will be held at BIC at No. 7, 4th Main, Domlur II Stage, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Kodagu district in-charge minister Boseraju inaugurates hockey stadium at Somwarpet.

From north Karnataka

Yadgir district In-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will inaugurate Cereals and Organic Festival at 11 a.m. in the Bheemarayanagudi (Shahapur taluk) campus of the University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district administration organizes a walk from Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall to Mangala stadium in Mangaluru to create awareness on use of millets. Experts at a function at the zilla panchayat hall speak on health benefits of millets.