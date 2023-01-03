Top news developments in Karnataka on January 3, 2023

January 03, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries are to attend the cremation of Siddeshwara Swami at Vijayapura. A revered person in north Karnataka and parts of neighbouring Maharashtra, he was known for his discourses at his Jnana Yogashrama, drawing elements from various religious faiths.

2. Union Minister for Environment Forests and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav to inaugurate Bandipur Yuva Mitra project, an outreach program by the Forest Department to create eco-volunteers from educational institutions in the villages surrounding Bandipur national park.

3. Bangalore City University, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, is organising a one-day NAAC orientation programme for teaching and non-teaching staff. Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor, BCU, will inaugurate the event at Seminar Hall, Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, BCU premises, Palace Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Bharat Sundar and party on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

5. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is presenting an exhibition of cartoons and caricatures by Irfan Khan at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

District-level Children’s Science Congress is being held at Madikeri in Kodagu district today.

From north Karnataka

Preparations are under way for University of Agriculture Science’s three-day Krishi Mela from January 10 to 12.

From coastal Karnataka

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurate Dakshina Kannada district conference of DK Union of Working Journalists, at Town Hall.