Top news developments in Karnataka on January 29, 2023  

January 29, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

1. The Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru, in association with the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, is organising a lecture on Pulsars: Timekeepers of the Cosmos today. It will be delivered by Prof. Maura McLaughlin, Eberly Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy, West Virginia University, USA, (Sarojini Damodaran Fellow). The programme will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium premises on T. Chowdiah Road, High Grounds, from 4 p.m. onwards.

Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present a carnatic classical vocal by Sriram Shasthry today. He will be accompanied by Keshav M on violin, Sunil Subramanya on mrudanga and Ganesh Murthy on ghata. The concert will be held on the Samaja premises on K.R. Road, from 5 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. The valedictory ceremony of Hampi Utsav 2023 to be held today.

2. AAP’s State Publicity Committee chief Mukhymantri Chandru to address media in Kalaburagi on the party’s plans for imminent assembly elections in the state.

3. AIMSS is getting ready for a big movement for women’s empowerment in Bengaluru, thousands from Dharwad to participate

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate Vishnuvardhana Memorial and Museum in Mysuru.

2. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI, and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India will conduct Samajik Adhikarita Shibir at Nanjangud in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will distribute assistive devices to differently-abled persons.

3. Forum of Like Minded People will hold Confluence of Harmony and Coexistence in Srirangapatna today. Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad will participate in the programme.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru city police will hold a meeting to address the grievances of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people, Deputy Commissioner of Police will preside over the meeting, 11 a.m.

2. INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), Mangaluru chapter and Art Kanara Trust will organise a visit to Shreemanthibai Memorial Govt Museum in City and heritage spot sketching competition for students of government school at Mannagudda in Mangaluru, 10 am.