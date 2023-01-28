Top news developments in Karnataka on January 28, 2023

January 28, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

1. Home Minister Amit Shah is in North Karnataka to participate in a slew of programmes and hold party's strategy meetings ahead of Assembly polls later this year. He will inaugurate platinum jubilee celebrations of BVB college in Hubballi at 11 a.m., perform bhoomi puja for campus of Forensic University in Dharwad at 12 noon, conduct road show in Kundagol constituency at 2 p.m. and participate in Vijay Sankalp Yatra at MK Hubballi in Belagavi district at 4 p.m.

2. The fourth triennial conference of All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation is being held today. Former Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Gopala Gowda will inaugurate the programme at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, Palace Road, at 5 p.m.

3. The Department of Social Welfare, Association of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions and Department of Minority Welfare are jointly organising the valedictory ceremony of science fair. Ministers Kota Srinivasa Poojary, B. Sriramulu and Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayana will be participating in the event at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, near Mekhri Circle, from 4 p.m.

4. Prize distribution ceremony for the winners of competitions including glass house exhibition, garden competition, Ikebana, vegetable carving as part of Republic Day fruit and flow show 2023 is today. Writer Doddarange Gowda will participate in the event at Horticultural Information Centre, Lalbagh, from 2.30 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Praja Dhwani Yatre by Congress in Yadgir. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC President D.K Shivakumar, Eshwar Khandre, Hari Prasad and other leaders will take part in the programme.

2. Second day events get underway in Hampi Utsav.

3. Sansad Khel Mahakumbh to be flagged of by Union Renewable Energy Minister Bhagwanth Khuba at Mannalli in Bidar district at 10.30 am.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister for Higher Education to felicitate three Padma awardees from Mysuru.

2. First graduation day of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering of PG students after it attained autonomy status.

3. Mass yoga and Surya Namaskara by Mysuru Yoga Okkuta to mark Rathasapthami.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. 'Kashmira Vijaya' talamaddale programme is being held at Ambedkar Bhavana, Urwa, at 2.30 p.m.

2. Patrons urge Southern Railways to restore the services of popular Mangaluru-Jammu Tavi Navayuga Exp that also connects Mangaluru with Tirupati.