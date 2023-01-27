Top news developments in Karnataka on January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

1. BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh will arrive in north Karnataka today, ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah’s programme in the region tomorrow. Mr. Singh and other leaders to hold meetings in Belagavi at 4 p.m. to review preparations for Mr. Shah’s visit to Belagavi on January 28, and Raita Morcha executive meeting on January 29.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year.

3. In view of commissioning works of the extension line beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta, metro train services between Mysuru Road and Kengeri stations on the Purple Line will be closed for four days from today. Services will resume on January 31 from 5 a.m. onwards.

4. The Department of Social Welfare, Association of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions and Department of Minority Welfare are jointly organizing a science fair. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the event at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, Near Mehkri Vatta, at 9.30 a.m.

5. AIMS Institutes and NAVIS Group, Japan, are signing an MoU in the presence of Consul General of Japan, Katsumas Maruo, at a ceremony hosted by AIMS at its campus in Peenya.

6. BNM Institute of Technology is organizing the IEEE International conference on intelligent and innovative technologies in computing, electrical and electronics. Dr. Aloknath De, chair-IEEE Bangalore section, Adjunct Professor, IISc. and IIT-J, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held on BNMIT premises at Banashankari II Stage from 10 a.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. CAMPCO president A. Krishor Kumar Kodgi to announce golden jubilee celebrations programme, and Krishi Yantra Mela.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate Parashurama theme park at Bailur near Karkala.

From south Karnataka

1. Sign survey for carnivores and mega herbivores to commence at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve as part of annual tiger census.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit Mysuru and inaugurate Krishi Mela 2023.

From north Karnataka

Felicitation of KLE chairman Prabhakar Kore at B.V.B. platinum jubilee in Hubballi, with a host of political leaders in attendance.