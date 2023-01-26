Top news developments in Karnataka on January 26, 2023

January 26, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

1. Republic Day celebrations are being held in various locations. At the main event at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on M.G. Road, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot unfurled the national flag and participated in the event as the chief guest at 9 a.m. Official R-Day events were held in all districts, with district-in-charge ministers unfurling flags.

2. The Principal Bench of the High Court of Karnataka celebrated the day with Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, unfurling the flag at the Central Portico of the High Court, at 9.30 a.m.

3. The Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, as part of the Republic Day celebrations is organising folk art exhibitions and cultural programmes at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

4. Bahutva Karnataka has organised public readings of the Preamble of the Constitution of India in various public spaces, including bus stations, metro stations and Church Street on Thursday, to mark Republic Day. The organisation, with other like-minded organisations, has been holding events over the last two years against communalism.

5. Souharda Bharatha, an NGO, is organising a Samyuktha Sambrama event at Chitrakala Parishat premises. The programme will be inaugurated by former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda at 10.30 a.m.

6. Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Corporation is organising Khadi Utsav and exhibition and sale of khadi products. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates the exhibition at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, Mekhri Circle, 4 p.m.

7. Handing over ceremony of Visible Emission Line Solar Coronagraph (VELC) Aditya-L1 Space Solar Mission. S. Somanath, Chairman, ISRO is participating as the chief guest. The event is at Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology (CREST), Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Sidlaghatta Road, Hosakote, from 2 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate a materials recovery facility at Tenka Mijar village, near Mangaluru. Dry waste collected from 51 gram panchayats in Bantwal, Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Mulki taluks will be segregated at the facility constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission. It has a capacity to process 10 tonnes of waste.

2. A four-day horticultural and floricultural show will begin at Kadri Park in Mangaluru. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurated it.

3. Activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander will release the book Kutluru Kathana written by journalist Naveen Soorinje, at 11 a.m. in Mangaluru today.

From South Karnataka

1. As part of Praja Dhwani Yatra of Congress, public rallies organised in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar today.

2. The search for the elusive leopard that has claimed two lives continues in T. Narasipur. The leopard was spotted in a camera trap yesterday.

From North Karnataka

1. Advocates to launch Padayatra from Ballari to Bengaluru in Ballari today demanding enactment of a advocates protection act.

