January 25, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

1. The Special Investigation Team of the Criminal Investigation Department, which is probing the alleged bitcoin scam, intensifies probe by questioning more officials allegedly involved in the scam. Director General and Inspector General of Police is expected to reveal details of the investigation later today. The multi-crore bitcoin scam, involving hacker Sriki, had hit the headlines in 2021 with the opposition alleging involvement of top politicians in the then BJP regime.

2. Bengaluru traffic police have alerted that Cauvery Stage 5 pipeline work, which was planned in the night, is delayed due to a GAIL pipe damage. The work is likely to continue till 3 p.m. today. Traffic movement towards Panathur Underpass from Balgere Varathur is affected as only single-lane traffic movement is possible. All commuters have been requested to use the Sarjapur Road or Varathur Main Road.

3. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, is organising National Voters’ Day today. Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena and Chief Commissioner, BBMP, Tushar Girinath, will be chief guests. Similar programmes are being held in all districts.

4. Souharda Karnataka, a voluntary forum of progressive thinkers, is organising a State-wide human chain on January 30. Organisers will spell out details of their plans today.

5. Department of English, St. Joseph’s College of Commerce (Autonomous), is organising the 6th edition of the annual Republic Day lecture today. Political economist and social commentator Dr. Parakala Prabhakar will deliver a lecture on “Rescuing the Republic - The future of Democracy in India”. The programme is at Loyola Auditorium, college premises, Brigade Road, at 10.30 a.m.

6. Department of Tourism and Travel Management, St. Claret College, in association with Karnataka Tourism and Ministry of Tourism, held a programme to celebrate National Tourism Day today. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil was the chief guest at the event at A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Auditorium, St. Claret College, M.E.S. Ring Road, Jalahalli.

7. IIM-Bangalore and SPIC MACAY host Yamini, a flagship classical music and performing arts concert, on January 25 till the morning of January 26 at the Open-Air Theatre (OAT) on the IIMB campus. The event is open to all. The artistes performing at the event include Begum Parween Sultana (Hindustani vocals), A. Kanyakumari (Carnatic violin), Margi Madhu (Koodiyattam), Pravin Godkhindi (Hindustani flute) and Malladi brothers (Carnatic vocals). Starts at 7 p.m.

8. Sri Thyagarajaswamy Aradhana Mahotsava music festival featuring concerts by Triveni and Kavitha Saralaya sisters, R.K. Padmanabhan, Rajkamal, will be held at Sri Sringeri Shankar mutt, Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Udupi district administration, Department of Tourism and Association of Coastal Tourism organise ‘Udupi district tourism promoters and stakeholders conference’ at Sri Sai Radha Heritage, Kaup, on the occasion of National Tourism Day from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. They have also organised a blog/vlog content and photography workshop at Palace Garden Resort at Kaup from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2. Udupi district administration holds jatha (procession) from city bus stand to the town hall in Udupi to create awareness on the need to vote on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, 9 a.m. In Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district administration organises a programme at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall to create awareness on voting. Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra M Joshi inaugurates it, 10 a.m.

From north Karnataka

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will inaugurate newly-built bus stand in Kalaburagi.

From south Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to lay foundation for a sub-regional science centre and planetarium in Madikeri.