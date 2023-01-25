Top news developments in Karnataka on January 25, 2023

January 25, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

1. Election Commission of India and office of the Chief Electoral Officer are jointly celebrating National Voters’ Day. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena and Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Girinath will be the chief guests, at Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, J.C. Road, at 1 p.m. Similar programmes are being held in other districts as well.

2. Ministry of Textiles and Karnataka State-Cooperative Handloom Weavers’ Federation is organizing a national handloom fair today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the event at HMT Ground, Jalahalli 2nd Phase, 10 a.m.

3. Karnataka Khadi and Village Industries Corporation is holding Khadi Utsav, the national-level khadi and village industries exhibition and sale, after a long gap. The corporation is giving details on the proposed Utsav today.

4. Dayananda Sagar University, Bengaluru, is holding its sixth annual convocation today. Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director and Professor of Strategy, Ram Charan, Chair Professor in Innovation and Leadership, IIMB, will be the chief guests at the event on the university premises, Devarakagglahalli, Harohalli, Kanakapura Road, from 2 p.m. onwards.

5. Bangalore University is organizing the inaugural programme of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Study and Research Centre today. Vice Chancellor of BU Dr. Jayakar S.M. will inaugurate the event at Jnanabharathi campus, 11 a.m.

From south Karnataka

Combing operations continue in T. Narsipura in Mysuru district to capture the leopard, which is suspected of attacking humans, resulting in two deaths.

From north Karnataka

1. Miner Tapal Ganesh writes to Chief Secretary protesting inordinate delay in fixing inter-State boundary between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in Ballari district.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to lay foundation stone for tank-filling projects in Hirekerur and Byadg taluks in Haveri district at 11.30 a.m. He will be honoured with Mahanta award by Murugha mutt in Dharwad in the evening.

From coastal Karnataka

1. S. Angara, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, will inaugurate fishing jetties constructed on Udyavara river in Udupi, and will also inaugurate mechanised slipway built at Malpe port in Udupi. He will lay the foundation stone for dredging the navigation channel at Malpe fishing port, at 4.30 p.m. today.

2. M. P. Srinath, president, Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat, will give details on 25th Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held at Ujire for three days from February 3.

3. Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar to give details on Sparsh leprosy awareness campaign.

4. Press meet by Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge and B. K. Hariprasad, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council to give details on the Congress chalking out more welfare progammes for coastal Karnataka, other than the 10 points charter (election assurances) announced during the prajadhwani yatra in Mangaluru on January 22, 4.30 p.m.