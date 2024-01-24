January 24, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

1. Jagruta Karnataka is organising a programme, titled India after 2014, today. Illusion as Reality - an intellectual discourse and interactive talk with Parakala Prabhakar will be held. The event will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road at 4 p.m.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is touring Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district today

3. University of Horticultural Sciences is organising a State-level workshop on ginger and turmeric crop. Girish B.R., Managing Director of Karnataka State Spices Development Board, Hubballi, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at the University of Horticultural Sciences, GKVK campus, 10.30 a.m.

4. Thomas Cook is holding a press meet on important announcements on the south India market. Romil Pant, Executive vice-president and Business Head - Holidays, and Santhosh Kanna, vice-president and National State Head - Holidays will address mediapersons at Kensington Hall, Taj, M.G. Road, at 11.45 a.m.

5. Aravani Art Project and Brook field Properties are launching the underpass and the powerful art project “We Exist” at Eco World, Outer Ring Road, at 1.30 p.m.

6. Media briefing with Dileep Mangsuli, Executive Director and Development Centre Head, Siemens Healthineers and spokesperson from Indian Institute of Science, at Indian Institute of Science, Super Computer Education Research Center, Devasandra Layout, 11.30 a.m. to 12 noon

7. The seven-day Fusion Music and Dance festival organised by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan today features ‘Dhatri’ harmonium and accordion fusion by Dr. Ravindra Katoti and team followed by a play By2Coffee, directed by Abhishek Iyengar, in Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, from 6 p.m.

8. Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahama Aradhana Kainkarya Trust is holding 177th Sri Thyagaraja Swamy aradhana mahotsava music festival, Sangeetotsava from today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sri Sringeri Shankar Mutt, Shankarpuram, Chamarajpet.

From north Karnataka

1. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will chair his department’s review meeting in Kalaburagi.

2. Yadgir district In-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will chair Karnataka Development Programme review meeting in Yadgir.

3. Grameena Koolikarara Sangha (Grakoos) leaders will address a media conference in Kalaburagi to share details of their scheduled protest for the development of government schools in Kalyana Karnataka.

4. National Girl Child Day to be observed at all district headquarters in Kalyana Karnataka.

5. Press meet by Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha in Hubballi about State women’s convention being held in Belagavi.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate lift irrigation project to replenish 150 lakes across 79 villages in Periyapatna taluk.

2. National Girl Child Day inauguration by former minister P.G.R. Sindhia

3. Inauguration of Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shiva Kumar, along with Rahim Khan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj, will participate in the 30th annual conference of Karnataka State Sunni Yuvjajana Sangha, at Adyar Garden, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, at 7 pm. Later, he will meet Congress workers in Mangaluru in connection with organising a State-level convention of party workers in the coastal city, 9 p.m. Earlier, he,

2. Second edition of five-day Mangaluru Street Food Fiesta will begin today, 7 pm

