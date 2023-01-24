Top news developments in Karnataka on January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

1. Chief Minister is participating in an apex committee meeting on Aero India show with Defence Minister through video conference today. Aero India is slated to be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17.

2. Chief Minister is touring Kalaburagi district again today. The BJP is focusing heavily on Kalaburagi and Kalyana Karnataka region ahead of elections as it is the home district of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

3. Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekhar is visiting T. Narsipur in Mysuru district officials are combing the area in search of a leopard that is suspected to have killed two persons within a gap of 48 hours.

4. Karnataka Media Academy will distribute tabs to tribal beneficiaries under a special tribal scheme. Revenue Minister R. Ashok, film actor Prema, Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations N. Manjunath Prasad, and Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations, Dr. P.S. Harsha, will participate. The programme will be held in the Press Club in Cubbon Park, from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Bangalore City University, Bangalore University, Bangalore North University, Kolar, and Ondede Organization, Bengaluru, are jointly organizing south India seminar on ‘Sexual minorities and Domestic Violence Act’ at Jnana Jyothi auditorium, Palace Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. National College’s Department of Journalism is organizing a talk and interaction with Dr. Niranjan Vanalli, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore North University at Dr. H.N. Multimedia Hall, college premises, Jayanagar, from 11 a.m.

7. Karnataka Moodalapaya Yakshagana Parishat, Bengaluru, Karnataka Yakshagana Academy, Kannada Shakthi Kendra, and Abhinva, Bengaluru are jointly organizing a seminar on latest developments of Moodalapaya Yakshagana art form at Nayana auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, from 10 a.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Nagarika Horata Samithi and the Democratic Youth Federation of India to stage a protest in front of the main entrance of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) today seeking jobs for locals in the company, and to build a green zone around the refinery as directed by the government.

2. Department of Horticulture will organize a four-day floriculture and horticulture exhibition at Kadri park in Manglauru from January 26. The Deputy Director of the department H.R. Nayak will give details of the exhibition today.

From north Karnataka

1. International conference on water management and climate change at WALMI, Dharwad, was inaugurated today at 10 a.m.

2. Minister Govind Karjol to inaugurate Millet Mela in Sardar School ground in Belagavi at 11 a.m., as part of international year of millets.

From south Karnataka

1. Former Minister and Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad to address the valedictory of 14th Tribal Youth Exchange programme in Mysuru

2. Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar to inaugurate the stalls at APMC yard in Mysuru for purchase of paddy and ragi at support price announced by government

