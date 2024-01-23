January 23, 2024 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

1. The re-examination for the recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) is being held today, only in Bengaluru, under strict vigil in an attempt to prevent malpractices that were witnessed during the exam held in October 2021. Kalaburagi district had emerged as a key hub of malpractices, following which the results were rejected and a re-exam was ordered. The one-man judicial commission headed by Justice B. Veerappa submitted its report on the PSI recruitment scam to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.

2. Congress workers are holding protests in various parts of Karnataka, condemning the government for preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting a temple in Assam.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues pre-budget meetings with several departments ahead of the State budget to be presented on February 16.

4. National Institute of Advanced Studies is organising the 20th M.N. Srinivas memorial lecture on ‘Can a poem show direction where there is none? Querying Karnataka’s historical imaginaries’, by Prof. Janaki Nair, former professor, Modern History, Centre for Historical Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University. The lecture will be held in J.R.D. Tata Auditorium, NIAS, IISc campus, at 4 p.m.

5. Karnataka Rajya Anganwadi Noukarara Sangha State Committee is organising a procession to the office of the Member of Parliament seeking additional grants and increase in minimum wages for ICDS in the State budget. The protest is at Freedom Park, noon.

6. The seven-day Fusion Music and Dance festival organised by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan today features ‘Mystik Vibes ft Matthias Schriefl’ by Amith Nadig - flute, Matthias Schriefl - trumpet, Muthu Kumar - tabla and team at 6 p.m.; dance programme titled ‘Sakhi - Seeking the Friend Within’ by Chitra Arvind and Rhytmotion, a dance ensemble, 7 p.m. The programme will be held on Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises, Khincha Auditorium, Race Course Road.

7. Ranga Samsthana is organising the Somasundaram Gaana Vaividya programme today. Shashidhar Kote, Ananda Madalgere, Mangala Ravi, Nagachandrika Bhat, Sinchan Dixit are among the singers who will participate. Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 4 p.m.

8. Padminipriya Nritya Kala Academy is presenting 12th anniversary celebrations titled Nritya Vaibhva today. The programme features dance programmes by Padminipriya Nritya Kala Academy students, Kalagrani Prathistana, Nelamangala, doll dance by K.P. Satish Babu and troupe, and Natyabyravai Kalakutira. The programme will be held at Nayana Auditorium, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture Shivaraj S. Tangadai will visit Udupi Sri Krishna mutt at 11.45 a.m. Later, he will review implementation of the schemes and projects of his departments in Udupi at 12.30 p.m. The Minister will visit the Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village Museum in Manipal at 3 p.m.

2. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao will attend a series of programmes in the district. He will lay foundation stones for various projects of the Public Works Department in Sullia taluk at 10.30 a.m. Later, he will hold a Janata Darshan at KVG Town Hall in Sullia at 11 a.m. The Minister will lay the foundation stones for construction of the new office of the Department of Animal Husbandry and a VVIP guest house in Mangaluru at 6 p.m.

3. MRPL registers ₹387 crore profit in Q3 of 2023-24 against ₹188 crore loss during the corresponding period in 2022-23.

From north Karnataka

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will visit Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi today.

From south Karnataka

Chiguru 2024, a children’s festival to identify talent, begins today in Chamarajanagar. Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh inaugurates.

