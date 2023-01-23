ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on January 23, 2023

January 23, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Anganwadi workers to stage an indefinite dharna from today seeking fulfilment of their demands, including implementation of gratuity. Venue: Freedom Park, Seshadri Road, 12 noon | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

1. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is organizing a credit seminar today. Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner I.S.N. Prasad will be the chief guest. The event will be held at NABARD tower, No. 46, K.G. Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Farmers to stage demonstration at Jewargi, Kalaburagi district, demanding implementation of Mallabad Lift Irrigation project. 11 a.m.

2. Car & bike rally on road safety awareness in Hubballi

From south Karnataka

1. Combing operations are on to capture a leopard in T. Narsipur following the death of two persons in back-to-back incidents last week.

2. Press conference of Sugarcane Farmers Cultivators’ Association to highlight issues plaguing farmers.

3. Press conference by KSRTC Chairman and MLA M. Chandrappa

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City Police led by Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar will hold a rowdy sheet closure meeting and interact with candidates whose rowdy sheet has been closed, 11 a.m.

