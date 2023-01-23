HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on January 23, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

January 23, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi workers to stage an indefinite dharna from today seeking fulfilment of their demands, including implementation of gratuity. Venue: Freedom Park, Seshadri Road, 12 noon

Anganwadi workers to stage an indefinite dharna from today seeking fulfilment of their demands, including implementation of gratuity. Venue: Freedom Park, Seshadri Road, 12 noon | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

1. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is organizing a credit seminar today. Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner I.S.N. Prasad will be the chief guest. The event will be held at NABARD tower, No. 46, K.G. Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

2. Anganwadi workers will stage an indefinite dharna from today seeking fulfilment of their demands, including implementation of gratuity. Venue: Freedom Park, Seshadri Road, 12 noon

From north Karnataka

1. Farmers to stage demonstration at Jewargi, Kalaburagi district, demanding implementation of Mallabad Lift Irrigation project. 11 a.m.

2. Car & bike rally on road safety awareness in Hubballi

From south Karnataka

1. Combing operations are on to capture a leopard in T. Narsipur following the death of two persons in back-to-back incidents last week.

2. Press conference of Sugarcane Farmers Cultivators’ Association to highlight issues plaguing farmers.

3. Press conference by KSRTC Chairman and MLA M. Chandrappa

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City Police led by Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar will hold a rowdy sheet closure meeting and interact with candidates whose rowdy sheet has been closed, 11 a.m.

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.