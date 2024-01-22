January 22, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

1. Opposition BJP in Karnataka has organised celebrations on the occasion of consecration of the Ram idol in Ayodhya, while some individuals associations, particularly RWAs, too have special events and special screening of the ceremony. The BJP had been demanding a public holiday today. Some private schools have voluntarily closed. There is tight security in several sensitive areas and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed for peace. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said, “We have continued our culture and tradition, but we do not need lessons from others on religion and devotion. Pressure should also not be brought on the government.”

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is inaugurating a Sri Ram temple at Hirandahalli in Bidarahalli gram panchayat in Bengaluru east. This event is between 12 noon and 2 p.m. He is holding a series of pre-budget meetings after that.

3. Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, releases Final Electoral Roll 2024 in office of the Chief Electoral Officer. This is in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections slated later this year.

4. The TNQ Distinguished Lectures in the Life Sciences, Series II, 2nd Edition, will be held today. David Julius, a biochemist and molecular physiologist, and a recipient of the 2021 Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine, will be the 2024 featured speaker. He will speak on “How We Sense Pain.” The programme will be held at J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science campus, at 4.30 p.m.

5. The seven-day fusion music and dance festival organised by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan today features Sand Melody by sand artist Raghavendra Hegde, vocal by Mowna Ramachandra, 6 p.m.; dance performance Navaratri by Sandhya Udupa and team at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.

From north Karnataka

Nija Sharana Ambigara Chaudaiah Jayanthi will be celebrated at the football stadium in Ballari at 11 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Jana Samparka Sabhe, a public contact programme by Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda to hear public grievances, to be held at Hebbal in Mysuru.

2. Over one lakh laddoos to be distributed and 111 feet long incense stick to be lit in Mysuru as part of Ram temple inauguration.