Top news developments in Karnataka on January 22, 2023

January 22, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

1. Kannada Development Authority in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture is organising a programme to present awards with respect to “Kannada in Judiciary” for 2019-20 and 2020-21 for Judges, Government Prosecutors and Advocates. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate and Justice G. Narender, Karnataka High Court will present the awards at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, from 4.30 p.m.

2. Valedictory programme of the International Trade Fair on Millets and Organics organised by the Department of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy will release a book on millets. Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar and Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will participate at Tripuravasini entrance, Palace Grounds, Airport Road, 4 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Dog show, traditional wrestling and other programs to be held on the second day of Ballad Utsav.

2. A press conference in Kalaburagi by Subhash Chandra Smarak Jana Kalyana Trust president Sharangowda Patil.

3. Kuruba community leader Bylappa Nelogi will address the press in Kalaburagi.

4. The Congress party’s minority wing will hold a conference in Yadgir regarding the 2023 Assembly elections.

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit Suttur and take part in Suttur Jatra Mahotsav.

2. Inauguration of Mysuru Literary Festival, keynote speaker is Captain Gopinath of Air Deccan.

3. Volunteers and amateur ornithologist will conduct Midwinter Bird Census across Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar covering nearly 120 lakes to enumerate bird species and count.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Prajadhwani Yatra of the Congress enters Udupi and Mangaluru today. Various leaders of the party including Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar will address the rally in Udupi at 10.30 am and in Mangaluru at 4 pm.

2. The sixth edition of day and night Mangaluru Kambala, slush track buffalo race, begins at Goldfinch City, Bangra Kuluru in Mangaluru city.